Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to “Blue Moon,” directed by Richard Linklater and written by Robert Kaplow, the studio announced on Tuesday.

The film will star Ethan Hawke in his 9th collaboration with Linklater, alongside Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott. Principal photography begins in Dublin, Ireland, this summer with financing from SPC and Renovo Media Group.

“Blue Moon” profiles the final days of Lorenz Hart, part of the hit songwriting team Rodgers & Hart. It’s set primarily in Sardi’s Restaurant on March 31, 1943, the opening night of “Oklahoma!,” Richard Rodgers’ first work with Oscar Hammerstein II as Hart’s replacement.

This movie continues the distributor’s relationship with Linklater that dates back to the release of his first film, “Slacker.” That partnership has since continued with the films “Suburbia” and “Before Midnight.”

“Robert, Ethan and I have been developing this story for over a decade and are excited and grateful that the time has come to bring this to life,” Linklater said in a statement.

Sony added: “Almost a year ago, Rick, Ethan and John reached out to us with Robert Kaplow’s amazing script ‘Blue Moon.’ Helping them over the following months to bring it together has been incredibly exciting and now, on the verge of production, with this fantastic cast and crew in place and Rick at the helm, we are thrilled to finally announce it and bring the film to audiences everywhere in the world.”

SPC has also long worked with Hawke, who starred in “Before Midnight,” “Maggie’s Plan,” “Maudie” and, most recently, Pedro Almodóvar’s “Strange Way of Life.” Similarly, Qualley starred in Maggie Betts’ 2017 film “Novitiate” and Cannavale in “Blue Jasmine” for the studio.

Additional notable film creatives include director of photography Shane F. Kelly, production designer Susie Cullen, editor Sandra Adair and costume designer Consolata Boyle.

Sony Pictures Classics will support the production and Sony will release the film worldwide.