Go Pro Today

Ethan Is Supreme, Makeup Influencer and YouTuber, Dies at 17

Fans and friends in the beauty community mourned the death of Peters on social media on Sunday.

| September 7, 2020 @ 3:14 PM Last Updated: September 7, 2020 @ 4:44 PM
ethan peters ethan is supreme

Getty Images

Makeup influencer and YouTube star Ethan Peters, better known as Ethan Is Supreme, died on Sunday of unknown causes. He was 17.

His father, Gerald, told Fox News that he suspected Ethan died of a drug overdose after finding him unresponsive in his bedroom on Sunday morning. Reps for the Harris County, Texas, medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the cause of death.

Peters first earned notoriety through a successful meme account under the moniker Betch, which he grew to 1.3 million followers before selling it for $25,000 at just 13 years old. The Texas Native began his career as an influencer in 2017 and by 2019 had amassed over 500,000 followers on Instagram and over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Also Read: Erick Morillo, DJ and 'I Like to Move It' Producer, Dies at 49

Yesterday, several fans and friends of Peters mourned his death on social media.

“My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one,” fellow influencer Ava Louise shared on Twitter. “I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to [sic] heartbroken to say it. Rip.”

Peters had been battling with addiction, according to Louise.

Also Read: Instagram Live Usage Skyrockets as People Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

“Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared,” she posted on Sunday. “I just wish I f—ing tried harder I f—ing wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.”

Fellow internet personality Tana Mongeau also mourned Peters on Sunday, sharing an Instagram Story that read, “rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if u need anything reach out please.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Notables Deaths 2020
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • robert trump Getty
  • Chadwick Boseman
1 of 83

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery