Eugenio Derbez, the beloved Mexican actor and comedian, is undergoing surgery today in the aftermath of a nonfatal accident. His wife, Mexican actress and singer Alessandra Rosaldo, shared the news Monday evening via Instagram. She did not specify the nature of the accident, but said that the injuries are “delicate” and his rehabilitation will be “long and difficult.”

“He is fine,” Rosaldo wrote in Spanish, here translated to English. “However the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.”

TheWrap has reached out to Derbez’s representatives for further comment.

Known for his work in last year’s Best Picture Oscar winner “CODA,” the 2018 remake of “Overboard,” and Apple TV+’s “Acapulco,” which has a Season 2 premiere set for October, Derbez is expected to “be away from his social networks and the media” while he recovers, Rosaldo said.

She concluded the Instagram note by thanking Derbez’s fans for “always being close to us.”

“I know that with the good energy that they will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”