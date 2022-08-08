Jacob Elordi doesn’t mind being worked to the bone, at least not if it’s for Sam Levinson.

Since Season 1 of “Euphoria,” rumors have circulated about the grueling production hours the show requires, with some shots taking an entire day to master. Even Elordi himself once described filming the New Year’s Eve party that opens Season 2 as an experience akin to “being in Hell.”

But in a new interview with GQ, the actor defended Levinson and called working with him “an absolute treat.”

“When I’m working with Sam, I’m in the trenches with him, and I trust him, and I work myself to the bone for him,” Elordi told the magazine. “I think I’ve read people saying, ‘Look, that’s a bad image to set, you shouldn’t have to work yourself to the bone for art.’ F— that. I enjoy it.”

Elordi conceded that the series’ other stars might feel differently about their experience, but ultimately argued that some of the flashiest scenes from the show were derived from those long shoot days.

“What everyone’s seeing on television, the shots that people are talking about, the feelings that they get, the conversation that’s around the show, that’s because certain shots take 30-something takes,” he said.

Elordi and his costars previously broke down the New Year’s Eve party for Thrillist, where they all agreed that the production was rough. Maude Apatow told the outlet that they filmed the scenes “all night,” while Elordi amended that nailing that scene actually took more than a week.

“They do a really good job of creating the scale, though, when the cameras are moving through the rooms of hundreds of people,” he said. “The thing is, we do it for so long. We shot that party for over a week, so very quickly it’s like being in Hell. It’s like being in a party that you don’t want to be in. At all. And you can’t wait [to leave].”