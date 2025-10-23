Eva LaRue Recounts Her 12-Year Terror in ‘My Nightmare Stalker’ Documentary Trailer | Video

Eva LaRue recounted the 12 years of terror she experienced from a stalker in the trailer for Paramount+’s upcoming documentary, “My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story.”

“I’m coming for you. No one can stop me,” the actress’ stalker can be heard saying in the trailer, which dropped on Thursday. As LaRue puts it, “Those words and those threats were absolute psychological terrorism.”

The video flashes through LaRue’s years as an actress, famously starring as Det. Natalia Boa Vista on the hit CBS series “CSI: Miami,” which she called the “pinnacle of my career.”

As she reflected on her high-profile life, she noted the type of attention it brought her. “Being on primetime was a different level of celebrity, and it brought more fan mail,” LaRue says in the clip.

The trailer then pivots between LaRue’s interviews and messages the stalker left for her. “My worst fear was that everything that he said in those letters could become a reality,” she says.

Here’s Paramount+’s description of the two-part documentary: “‘My Nightmare Stalker’ tells the harrowing true story of how Emmy Award-winning actress Eva LaRue and her daughter Kaya endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a relentless stalker. Operating from the shadows, he taunted and terrorized their lives while his identity remained a mystery, even to the FBI. In this gripping account, Eva reveals the constant fear, emotional toll and the resolve, courage and resilience it took to protect her family.”

The doc was produced by Forte Entertainment for See It Now Studios. Susan Zirinsky, Terence Wrong, Andrea Gabourie, Mitchell Gabourie and LaRue executive produce, with Kim Creelman, Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora as supervising producers, Stephen Scott directing and Sarah Sharkey Pearce as writer/producer.

“My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story” premieres Nov. 13 on Paramount+.