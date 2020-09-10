Eva Longoria Re-Ups Multi-Year First-Look Deal With 20th Television
Longoria and Ben Spector’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment will continue producing content for the Disney studio for network, streaming and cable platforms
Jennifer Maas | September 10, 2020 @ 1:20 PM
Last Updated: September 10, 2020 @ 1:49 PM
Getty
Eva Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production company have re-upped their first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television, signing a new three-year agreement, the studio said Thursday.
Per 20th Television, “UnbeliEVAble Entertainment is focused on producing for network, streaming and cable. Longoria, an industry staple who has been working for over 20 years, is a trailblazing Latina in front of and behind the camera. Longoria and her producing partner Ben Spector approach every project through an inclusive lens, choosing purposeful stories that accurately represent the Latinx and other underrepresented communities.”
Under its previous deal with 20th Television, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment produced ABC’s “Grand Hotel,” the first network drama to feature a majority Latinx cast and female directors. Among Longoria’s company’s many current projects are the series “Chicano,” which was recently sold to ABC with a penalty, and has the show “Before I Forget,” which is in the works at Amazon.
“Eva and Ben’s passion for championing meaningful stories, especially those of underrepresented voices and communities is something we believe in deeply at 20th, so we jumped at the chance to extend our relationship with them,” 20th Television president Carolyn Cassidy said. “They are driven producers with a keen eye, good taste and great work ethic and we are thrilled UnbeliEVAble remains housed within our studio.”
Longoria added: “Three years ago Dana Walden welcomed me into the 20th family, recognizing everything I was trying to do as a director and producer. 20th Television and Disney Television Studios have consistently supported our vision to ‘produce with purpose,’ to bring authentic Latinx stories like ABC’s ‘Grand Hotel’ to life and show that stories of diversity behind and in front of the camera belong in our living rooms. When Craig Hunegs and Carolyn Cassidy took the reins of the studio last year, their forward-thinking, passionate approach to making television got me even more excited. With Jen Gwartz and her fantastic drama and comedy teams by our sides, we are thrilled to extend this partnership and look forward to continuing to shine our spotlight on underrepresented stories.”
Longoria is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.
Power Women Summit 2019 Portrait Gallery, From Eva Longoria to Rachel Zoe (Photos)
Chrissy Metz, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Diane Warren, songwriter
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Eva Longoria, actress, producer and director
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Rita Wilson, actress, producer, singer and songwriter
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Mira Sorvino, actress and activist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Jenna Dewan, actress and author
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Rosanna Arquette, actress and activist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Daphne Zuniga, actress and director
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Nicole Richie, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Sophia Bush, actress and activist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Diane Guerrero, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Rachel Zoe, CEO, designer and philanthropist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Stephanie Beatriz, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Gina Torres, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Alysia Reiner, actress, activist and producer
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Alma Har'el, director
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Gigi Gorgeous, activist and author
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Gloria Calderon Kellett, showrunner, writer, producer, director and actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Morgan Fairchild, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Anna Nimiriano, editor in chief, Juba Monitor
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Alison Hoffman, CMO, Starz Network
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Alli Webb, co-founder of Drybar and Squeeze
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Anna Babinets, investigative journalist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Knatokie Ford, STEM & entertainment engagement adviser, Association of National Advertiser's SEEHER Initiative
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Bianca de la Garza, journalist and entrepreneur
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Cara Stein, chief talent officer, NBC Universal
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Carolyn Kylstra, editor in chief, SELF Magazine
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Aimee Allison, founder and president, SHE The People
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Cassidy Lange, co-president of production, MGM
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Cindy Chupack, TV writer, producer and director
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Elisa Lees Munoz, executive director, IWMF
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Alice Dickens Koblin, SVP and head of unscripted programming, Starz
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Colleen Bell, executive director, California Film Commission
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Sharon Waxman, founder and editor in chief, TheWrap
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Debbie White, partner/vice-chair, music industry, Loeb & Loeb LLP
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Dee Dee Myers, EVP of worldwide public affairs, Warner Bros.
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Faith Rodgers, R. Kelly survivor and author
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Elisa Parker, co-founder, Show Up for Her
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Erica Huggins, president, Fuzzy Door Entertainment
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Erin Andrews, Fox Sports broadcaster
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Fatima Husain, principal, Comcast Ventures
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Ivy Kagan Bierman, entertainment partner, Loeb & Loeb LLP
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Cori Bush, congressional candidate
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Jo Ling Kent, correspondent, NBC News
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Justice Singleton, screenwriter, director, poet and stand-up comedian
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Kelly McCreary, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Kristin Johns, influencer and content creator
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Lauren Jolda, powerhouse program manager, Linkedin
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, founder, The Skinny Confidential
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Sarah Shahi, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Liz Sly, Beirut bureau chief, The Washington Post
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Lolo Spencer, influencer, actress and model
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Lucia Pineda, news director of 100% Noticias
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Nancy Josephson, partner, WME
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Nastya Stanko, broadcast journalist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Nats Getty, model and activist
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Robbie Brenner, executive producer, Mattel Films
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Sahar Saidi, founder and CEO, Lus Brands Inc.
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Simone Missick, actress
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Sophia Rossi, co-founder, Hello Giggles
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Sue Obeidi, Director, MPAC Hollywood Bureau
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Teal Newland, SVP, Marketing & New Platforms, Conde Nast Entertainment
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Tony Gonzalez, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox News sports analyst
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
Director Jay Roach with "Bombshell" producers Beth Kono and Michelle Graham
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap
@corinamariephoto
1 of 65
Power Women Summit: Rosanna Arquette, Nicole Richie, Gina Torres, Drybar co-founder Alli Webb and more participated in TheWrap’s second annual event