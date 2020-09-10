Eva Longoria Re-Ups Multi-Year First-Look Deal With 20th Television

Eva Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production company have re-upped their first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television, signing a new three-year agreement, the studio said Thursday.

Per 20th Television, “UnbeliEVAble Entertainment is focused on producing for network, streaming and cable. Longoria, an industry staple who has been working for over 20 years, is a trailblazing Latina in front of and behind the camera. Longoria and her producing partner Ben Spector approach every project through an inclusive lens, choosing purposeful stories that accurately represent the Latinx and other underrepresented communities.”

Under its previous deal with 20th Television, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment produced ABC’s “Grand Hotel,” the first network drama to feature a majority Latinx cast and female directors. Among Longoria’s company’s many current projects are the series “Chicano,” which was recently sold to ABC with a penalty, and has the show “Before I Forget,” which is in the works at Amazon.

“Eva and Ben’s passion for championing meaningful stories, especially those of underrepresented voices and communities is something we believe in deeply at 20th, so we jumped at the chance to extend our relationship with them,” 20th Television president Carolyn Cassidy said. “They are driven producers with a keen eye, good taste and great work ethic and we are thrilled UnbeliEVAble remains housed within our studio.”

Longoria added: “Three years ago Dana Walden welcomed me into the 20th family, recognizing everything I was trying to do as a director and producer. 20th Television and Disney Television Studios have consistently supported our vision to ‘produce with purpose,’ to bring authentic Latinx stories like ABC’s ‘Grand Hotel’ to life and show that stories of diversity behind and in front of the camera belong in our living rooms. When Craig Hunegs and Carolyn Cassidy took the reins of the studio last year, their forward-thinking, passionate approach to making television got me even more excited. With Jen Gwartz and her fantastic drama and comedy teams by our sides, we are thrilled to extend this partnership and look forward to continuing to shine our spotlight on underrepresented stories.”

Longoria is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.