Evangeline Lilly Issues ‘Sincere and Heartfelt Apology’ for Refusing to Social-Distance Amid Coronavirus

“I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation,” says “Lost” star

March 26, 2020 @ 2:53 PM
“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly has issued an apology after writing a heavily-criticized Instagram post last week questioning the value of self-isolation and social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am writing you from my home where I have been social distancing since Mar 18th – when social distancing was instituted in the small community where I am currently living,” Lilly wrote in a post Thursday.

“At the time of my Mar 16th post, the directives from the authorities here were that we not congregate in groups of more than 250ppl and that we wash our hands regularly, which we were doing. Two days later, those directives changed and, despite my intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action, PLEASE KNOW I AM DOING MY PART TO FLATTEN THE CURVE, PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAYING HOME WITH MY FAMILY,” she continued.

The “Ant-Man” and “Hobbit” star then offered her “sincere and heartfelt” apology.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19. Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

In her previous post, Lilly said she had just washed her children’s hands and dropped them off at gymnastics camp, and that she and her family were choosing to live their lives as normal despite warnings to self-isolate to stop the spread of the sickness.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving,” she continued in the comments. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

Her remarks came on the same day that her “Lost” co-star Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for the virus.

Read her entire apology post below.

