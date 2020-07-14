The Evel Knievel limited drama series starring Milo Ventimiglia is no longer moving forward at USA Network.

The decision to scrap the production at its original home was brought on by the production shutdown amid the pandemic. Production was about to begin when it was halted on its last day of prep on March 13, a person with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap.

The studio behind the project, Universal Content Productions (UCP), is shopping the project elsewhere in the hopes that it can still be made.

“USA is incredibly disappointed to have had to make this decision, as we were so excited about this project and working with Milo, Etan, and everyone involved,” said a spokesperson for the network.

TheWrap reported last September that the series was set to be titled “Evel,” and would follow Knievel as he prepares for one of his greatest death-defying feats — the historic Snake River Canyon jump.

Etan Frankel (“Sorry For Your Loss,” “Shameless,” “Animal Kingdom”) was set to write and executive produce via his overall with UCP. Executive producers included McG, Mary Viola, and Steven Bello of Wonderland Sound & Vision; Alex Gartner, Charles Roven and Topher Rhys-Lawrence of Atlas Entertainment; and also Ventimiglia. Russ Cundiff was set to co-executive produce on behalf of DiVide Pictures.

