Bill Barr’s Resignation Sparks Joy on Both Sides of the Aisle

Barr announced his resignation Monday, some say it was to spend more time on his bagpiping hobby

| December 14, 2020 @ 7:41 PM Last Updated: December 14, 2020 @ 7:42 PM
Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation from the role on Monday, President Trump announced, sparking joy on both sides of the political aisle.

Barr said he wanted to retire in time to spend the holidays with his family, but most speculate that Barr was fired by Trump — probably because he said earlier this month that the Justice Department had not found any evidence of widespread election fraud that would overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Barr’s departure from the office was met with widespread excitement online Monday — from liberals who were glad that another shill for the Trump administration is out, and from Trump supporters who feel he didn’t do enough to prop up the administration and secure it the 2020 election.

Conservatives on Parler, the uncensored right-wing social media app, didn’t hold back in posting their criticisms of the Attorney General. Clint Eastwood was one of the users glad Barr is out — “Gone …..Don’t let the door hit you in your ass,” Eastwood posted, along with a meme of Barr’s face with the caption “I was hired to obstruct justice, I’m just doing my job.”

Some conspiracy theorists on Parler even called Barr a “deep state traitor,” and accused him of “suppressing” the investigation into President-Elect Biden, which in turn got Biden elected instead of Trump. Over the weekend, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went on a televised rant calling Barr a Biden supporter.

MSNBC correspondent Joy Ann Reid tweeted a GIF of a paranoid Saruman from Tolkein’s “Lord of the Rings,” with the caption, “live pics of William Barr after reading Trump’s tweet dumping him after he lied about the Mueller report for him, freed Trump’s friends and cronies from prison, lied about absentee ballots causing fraud and otherwise ensured he will go down in history as a corrupt, servile ogre.”

What’s Barr going to do with all his newfound free time? Some Twitter users were quick to recall the bagpipe performance Barr gave last summer at a Justice Department event, and wondered if he might go back to the hobby of piping out traditional Scottish marches. “Bill Barr retired to spend more time with his bagpipes,” Aaron Rupar said.

Check out more reactions to Barr’s removal below.

 

