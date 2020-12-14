Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation from the role on Monday, President Trump announced, sparking joy on both sides of the political aisle.

Barr said he wanted to retire in time to spend the holidays with his family, but most speculate that Barr was fired by Trump — probably because he said earlier this month that the Justice Department had not found any evidence of widespread election fraud that would overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Barr’s departure from the office was met with widespread excitement online Monday — from liberals who were glad that another shill for the Trump administration is out, and from Trump supporters who feel he didn’t do enough to prop up the administration and secure it the 2020 election.

Attorney General Bill Barr Out at White House, Trump Announces

Conservatives on Parler, the uncensored right-wing social media app, didn’t hold back in posting their criticisms of the Attorney General. Clint Eastwood was one of the users glad Barr is out — “Gone …..Don’t let the door hit you in your ass,” Eastwood posted, along with a meme of Barr’s face with the caption “I was hired to obstruct justice, I’m just doing my job.”

Some conspiracy theorists on Parler even called Barr a “deep state traitor,” and accused him of “suppressing” the investigation into President-Elect Biden, which in turn got Biden elected instead of Trump. Over the weekend, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went on a televised rant calling Barr a Biden supporter.

MSNBC correspondent Joy Ann Reid tweeted a GIF of a paranoid Saruman from Tolkein’s “Lord of the Rings,” with the caption, “live pics of William Barr after reading Trump’s tweet dumping him after he lied about the Mueller report for him, freed Trump’s friends and cronies from prison, lied about absentee ballots causing fraud and otherwise ensured he will go down in history as a corrupt, servile ogre.”

What’s Barr going to do with all his newfound free time? Some Twitter users were quick to recall the bagpipe performance Barr gave last summer at a Justice Department event, and wondered if he might go back to the hobby of piping out traditional Scottish marches. “Bill Barr retired to spend more time with his bagpipes,” Aaron Rupar said.

Check out more reactions to Barr’s removal below.

In the end, it was a very low Barr. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 14, 2020

If you believe Bill Barr resigned, you probably also believe Donald Trump won the election. Fred Flintstone was fired. They can call it whatever the F they want but make no mistake Bill Barr was fired. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 14, 2020

You could line up all the members of Trump's administration who've been fired, indicted or quit, and they still wouldn't be as despicable as his family. But you could play Trump cronies Pokemon#BillBarr — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) December 14, 2020

Live pics of William Barr after reading Trump’s tweet dumping him after he lied about the Mueller report for him, freed Trump’s friends and cronies from prison, lied about absentee ballots causing fraud and otherwise ensured he will go down in history as a corrupt, servile ogre: pic.twitter.com/ETxxffT4ko — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 14, 2020

Bill Barr retired to spend more time with his bagpipes pic.twitter.com/M5VLWmrvNA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2020

“Don’t let the door hit you in your ass.” Parler on “Deep State Traitor” #BillBarr — pic.twitter.com/uk5TUu2Bi5 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 14, 2020

CNN: Bill Barr might resign! Me: yea no shit. He loses his fucking job on 1/20 one way or another. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 7, 2020

Bill Barr is out as attorney general. He couldn't even last the final 5 weeks of Trump's presidency. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 14, 2020

Not a single career prosecutor at DOJ will miss Bill Barr. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 14, 2020

President Trump: AG William Barr is a ‘Big Disappointment’ I made so many people mad when I said this months ago and I feel like AG Barr played us all. Sadly he, like Jeff Sessions, failed to uphold justice and do the right thing for America. https://t.co/8TippOv1UK — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 14, 2020

It’s weird how Bill Barr’s resignation letter can say he’s leaving — while at the same time making clear his lips will always be attached to Trump’s ass. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 14, 2020

Now Bill Barr resign. It’s almost like the rats are fleeing the sinking ship… pic.twitter.com/UDuUNHmfR1 — Maryann Bjordal (@Marystat) December 14, 2020

Bill Barr is a damn traitor. Arrest him. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 14, 2020

Live shot of Bill Barr pic.twitter.com/tPSIJUSthP — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) December 14, 2020

tweet fired – that’s all u deserve – u trump ass licker #ByeBarr pic.twitter.com/buEr0EZ1qK — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 14, 2020