While America waits anxiously for a winner to be projected in the presidential election, another man has stepped in to be our fearless leader: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki.

The embodiment of tired and wired, Kornacki is MSNBC’s national political correspondent, “map daddy,” khaki king and, dare we say, senior thirst trap. The 41-year-old has earned himself sparkly fan cams and legions of horny fans on social media who have become infatuated with his caffeinated delivery, spot-on calculations and relentless desire to stay on-air to track the vote count — so much so that the poor man had to be forcibly removed from the building so he could get some sleep.

Included in his die-hard fans? Comedian Leslie Jones, who has let her followers watch in real-time as she has “fallen in love” with Kornacki. (Earlier on Friday, Jones was in for a shock when Kornacki took a break and his colleague Ali Velshi took over at the board. Needless to say, she was not pleased.)

Rest assured, Kornacki hasn’t let his renewed fame get to his head — or in the way of delivering the numbers.

“I just wanted to say I saw after I finally left the studio all these incredibly kind and friendly and nice messages everybody had on social media there. I just wanted to say thank you,” Kornacki said in a video posted on MSNBC’s Twitter account.

Take a look at some of the Kornacki tweets below:

Is @SteveKornacki married?

Asking for myself…

I'm really into the "This is my first job as a middle school math teacher" vibe he's got going on. https://t.co/vII3qRRfty — Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) November 6, 2020

Ok what is this fuckery WHERE IS STEVE?? Lol I don’t trust this dude!! pic.twitter.com/EQm1kl1Hbh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Ok now it’s not easy to follow Steve so I’ll give my boy Ali a chance lol but Steve better be back!! #kornackithirst pic.twitter.com/qrLFmhJGhx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) November 6, 2020

Steve Kornacki has cleared my skin, solved my commitment issues, cured my depression and swept away my childhood trauma. — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) November 6, 2020