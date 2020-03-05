The Last update: March 5 at 12:15 p.m. PT

Entertainment and tech industry players and organizers continue to make major changes to both workplaces and to what was originally going to be a busy slate of premieres, conventions and events in spring 2020, thanks to growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

One of the most affected events is the upcoming South by Southwest cultural festival in Austin, which just a week out from opening has bled participants due to worries about the virus. On Thursday, WarnerMedia canceled all but one of its scheduled events as a “precaution”; the sole exception will be screenings of the feature film “The Outpost,” based on a nonfiction book by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

WarnerMedia joins at least 12 other major participants that have exited SXSW, including Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Amazon. For now, however, organizers say the event will still happen as scheduled March 13-22, despite growing calls to simply cancel the whole thing.

Google’s annual I/O developers conference scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View was canceled March 3 over concerns of the virus’ spread, and the company said it will offer full refunds to all attendees.

Fears about coronavirus are also altering workplaces. On Thursday, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft began encouraging all Seattle-area employees who are able to work from home. The region has been especially hard-hit by confirmed coronavirus cases — at least 10 of the Americans killed by the sickness lived in Washington state. And on Wednesday, Sony closed three of its European offices for the rest of the week, while CAA restricted employee travel to “business-critical” for at least the next two weeks.

These are just a small sample of the canceled events and altered workplaces caused by worries about coronavirus, with many more likely to come given the dozens of documented cases of the virus in the United States, with at least 11 reported deaths.

Read on for the major cancellations and precautionary measures so far.

Precautionary Measures

Company: CNN

Measure: Limiting intercontinental employee travel

Company: Google

Measure: Restricting staff travel to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea and parts of Italy that have seen virus outbreaks; Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible

Company: Amazon

Measure: Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible

Company: Microsoft

Measure: Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible

Company: Facebook

Measure: Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible

Company: Warner Bros.

Measure: Filming in Italy ruled out for Season 16 of “The Bachelorette”

Company: Sony

Measure: Three of the company’s European offices closed from March 4 until at least March 8 after employee was possibly exposed.

Canceled Conferences and Events



Event: Google I/O Conference

Location: Mountain View, California

Original date: May 12-14

Date canceled: March 3

Rescheduled? No

Event: MipTV

Location: Cannes, France

Original date: March 30-April 2

Date canceled: March 4

Rescheduled? No

Event: Game Developers Conference (GDC)

Location: San Francisco

Original date: March 16-18

Date canceled: Feb. 28

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: CERAWeek Energy Conference

Location: Houston

Original date: March 9-13

Date canceled: March 2

Rescheduled? No

Event: American Physical Society Conference

Location: Denver

Original date: March 2-6

Date canceled: March 1

Rescheduled? No

Event: Lunar New Year Parade

Location: Paris

Original date: Jan. 26

Date canceled: Jan. 26

Rescheduled? No

Event: Mobile World Congress Spain

Location: Barcelona

Original date: Feb. 24-27

Date canceled: Feb. 12

Rescheduled? No

Event: F8

Location: San Jose

Original date: May 5-6

Date canceled: Feb. 27

Rescheduled? TBD, events online

Event: Beijing and Shanghai Fashion Weeks

Location: Beijing, Shanghai

Original date: March 25-31

Date canceled: Feb. 10

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: Art Basel Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Original date: March 19-21

Date canceled: Feb. 6

Rescheduled? No, online viewings instead

Closed Resorts and Theme Parks

Theme Park: Shanghai Disneyland

Location: Shanghai

Closed on: Jan. 25

Duration: Disney expects closure to last at least two months

Reopen Date: TBD

Theme Park: Hong Kong Disneyland

Location: Hong Kong

Closed on: Jan. 26

Duration: Disney expects closure to last at least two months

Reopen Date: TBD

Theme Park: Tokyo Disneyland

Location: Tokyo

Closed on: Feb 28 (local time)

Duration: At least two weeks

Reopen Date: Tentatively, March 16

Canceled Film Premieres and Theatrical Releases

Event: “No Time to Die” China premiere

Location: Beijing

Original date: April 10

Date canceled: Feb. 17

Rescheduled? No

Event: “Sonic the Hedgehog” China Premiere

Original date: Feb. 28

Date canceled: Feb. 24

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: “JoJo Rabbit” China Theatrical Release

Original date: Feb. 12

Date canceled: Feb. 3

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: “Doolittle” China Theatrical Release

Original date: Feb. 21

Date canceled: Feb. 3

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: “1917” China Theatrical Release

Original date: Feb. 12

Date canceled: Feb. 3

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: “Vanguard” Theatrical Release

Original date: Jan. 25

Date canceled: Jan. 23

Rescheduled? TBD

Canceled Music Events

Event: Green Day, “Father of All…” tour, first leg

Location: Cities across Asia

Original date: March 2020

Date canceled: Feb. 27

Rescheduled? TBA

Event: Ultra Music Festival

Location: Miami, Florida

Original date: March 20-22, 2020

Date canceled: March 4

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: The National Japan tour

Location: Tokyo

Original date: March 17-18

Date canceled: March 2

Rescheduled? No

Event: The Pixies Asia tour

Location: Cities in Japan and China

Original date: Feb. 24-March 3

Date canceled: Feb. 23

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: Sterolab China Tour

Location: Shanghai, Beijing

Original date: March 19, 21

Date canceled: Feb. 20

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: Stormzy “Heavy is the Head” Asia Tour

Location: China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia

Original date: March 20-21, 24, 27, 29

Date canceled: Feb. 13

Rescheduled? Postponed, TBD

Event: Korea Times Music Festival

Location: Hollywood Bowl

Original Date: April 25

Date Canceled: Feb. 26

Rescheduled? TBD

Event: BTS “Map of the Soul” Tour, South Korea Dates

Location: Olympic Stadium in Seoul

Original Date: April 11, 12, 18 and 19

Date Canceled: Feb. 27

Rescheduled? TBD

Canceled Film Productions

Production: “Mission: Impossible 7”

Location: Venice, Italy

Original Date: February-March; three week shoot

Date Canceled: Feb. 25

Rescheduled? TBD — filming was supposed to occur during the city’s Carnaval festivities. The studio is currently determining if the scenes will be rewritten or shot later to recreate the

festival

Production: “The Amazing Race” Season 33

Location: Varied

Date Canceled: Feb. 28

Rescheduled? TBD — filming is postponed indefinitely.

Companies that have pulled out of events

Event: Paris Fashion Week

Companies: Masha Ma, Shiatzy Chen, Uma Wang, Jarel Zhang, Calvin Luo, Maison Mai

Event: South by Southwest 2020 (SXSW)

Companies: Warnermedia, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Vevo, Intel, China Gathering, Mashable, TikTok, SAP, The Latinx House

To be determined – could be canceled

2020 Summer Olympics in Japan: July 24 (No decision from IOC until May)

“Marriage Story” China theatrical release: date TBD

“Mulan” China theatrical release: date TBD

Microsoft: Build, May 19-21, Seattle, Washington

Apple: Worldwide Development Conference, date TBD, San Jose, California

E3: June 11-13, Downtown Los Angeles