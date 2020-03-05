The Last update: March 5 at 12:15 p.m. PT
Entertainment and tech industry players and organizers continue to make major changes to both workplaces and to what was originally going to be a busy slate of premieres, conventions and events in spring 2020, thanks to growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
One of the most affected events is the upcoming South by Southwest cultural festival in Austin, which just a week out from opening has bled participants due to worries about the virus. On Thursday, WarnerMedia canceled all but one of its scheduled events as a “precaution”; the sole exception will be screenings of the feature film “The Outpost,” based on a nonfiction book by CNN’s Jake Tapper.
WarnerMedia joins at least 12 other major participants that have exited SXSW, including Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Amazon. For now, however, organizers say the event will still happen as scheduled March 13-22, despite growing calls to simply cancel the whole thing.
Google’s annual I/O developers conference scheduled for May 12-14 in Mountain View was canceled March 3 over concerns of the virus’ spread, and the company said it will offer full refunds to all attendees.
Fears about coronavirus are also altering workplaces. On Thursday, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft began encouraging all Seattle-area employees who are able to work from home. The region has been especially hard-hit by confirmed coronavirus cases — at least 10 of the Americans killed by the sickness lived in Washington state. And on Wednesday, Sony closed three of its European offices for the rest of the week, while CAA restricted employee travel to “business-critical” for at least the next two weeks.
These are just a small sample of the canceled events and altered workplaces caused by worries about coronavirus, with many more likely to come given the dozens of documented cases of the virus in the United States, with at least 11 reported deaths.
Read on for the major cancellations and precautionary measures so far.
Precautionary Measures
Company: CNN
Measure: Limiting intercontinental employee travel
Company: Google
Measure: Restricting staff travel to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea and parts of Italy that have seen virus outbreaks; Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible
Company: Amazon
Measure: Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible
Company: Microsoft
Measure: Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible
Company: Facebook
Measure: Seattle-area employees asked to work from home if possible
Company: Warner Bros.
Measure: Filming in Italy ruled out for Season 16 of “The Bachelorette”
Company: Sony
Measure: Three of the company’s European offices closed from March 4 until at least March 8 after employee was possibly exposed.
Canceled Conferences and Events
Event: Google I/O Conference
Location: Mountain View, California
Original date: May 12-14
Date canceled: March 3
Rescheduled? No
Event: MipTV
Location: Cannes, France
Original date: March 30-April 2
Date canceled: March 4
Rescheduled? No
Event: Game Developers Conference (GDC)
Location: San Francisco
Original date: March 16-18
Date canceled: Feb. 28
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: CERAWeek Energy Conference
Location: Houston
Original date: March 9-13
Date canceled: March 2
Rescheduled? No
Event: American Physical Society Conference
Location: Denver
Original date: March 2-6
Date canceled: March 1
Rescheduled? No
Event: Lunar New Year Parade
Location: Paris
Original date: Jan. 26
Date canceled: Jan. 26
Rescheduled? No
Event: Mobile World Congress Spain
Location: Barcelona
Original date: Feb. 24-27
Date canceled: Feb. 12
Rescheduled? No
Event: F8
Location: San Jose
Original date: May 5-6
Date canceled: Feb. 27
Rescheduled? TBD, events online
Event: Beijing and Shanghai Fashion Weeks
Location: Beijing, Shanghai
Original date: March 25-31
Date canceled: Feb. 10
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: Art Basel Hong Kong
Location: Hong Kong
Original date: March 19-21
Date canceled: Feb. 6
Rescheduled? No, online viewings instead
Closed Resorts and Theme Parks
Theme Park: Shanghai Disneyland
Location: Shanghai
Closed on: Jan. 25
Duration: Disney expects closure to last at least two months
Reopen Date: TBD
Theme Park: Hong Kong Disneyland
Location: Hong Kong
Closed on: Jan. 26
Duration: Disney expects closure to last at least two months
Reopen Date: TBD
Theme Park: Tokyo Disneyland
Location: Tokyo
Closed on: Feb 28 (local time)
Duration: At least two weeks
Reopen Date: Tentatively, March 16
Canceled Film Premieres and Theatrical Releases
Event: “No Time to Die” China premiere
Location: Beijing
Original date: April 10
Date canceled: Feb. 17
Rescheduled? No
Event: “Sonic the Hedgehog” China Premiere
Original date: Feb. 28
Date canceled: Feb. 24
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: “JoJo Rabbit” China Theatrical Release
Original date: Feb. 12
Date canceled: Feb. 3
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: “Doolittle” China Theatrical Release
Original date: Feb. 21
Date canceled: Feb. 3
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: “1917” China Theatrical Release
Original date: Feb. 12
Date canceled: Feb. 3
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: “Vanguard” Theatrical Release
Original date: Jan. 25
Date canceled: Jan. 23
Rescheduled? TBD
Canceled Music Events
Event: Green Day, “Father of All…” tour, first leg
Location: Cities across Asia
Original date: March 2020
Date canceled: Feb. 27
Rescheduled? TBA
Event: Ultra Music Festival
Location: Miami, Florida
Original date: March 20-22, 2020
Date canceled: March 4
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: The National Japan tour
Location: Tokyo
Original date: March 17-18
Date canceled: March 2
Rescheduled? No
Event: The Pixies Asia tour
Location: Cities in Japan and China
Original date: Feb. 24-March 3
Date canceled: Feb. 23
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: Sterolab China Tour
Location: Shanghai, Beijing
Original date: March 19, 21
Date canceled: Feb. 20
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: Stormzy “Heavy is the Head” Asia Tour
Location: China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia
Original date: March 20-21, 24, 27, 29
Date canceled: Feb. 13
Rescheduled? Postponed, TBD
Event: Korea Times Music Festival
Location: Hollywood Bowl
Original Date: April 25
Date Canceled: Feb. 26
Rescheduled? TBD
Event: BTS “Map of the Soul” Tour, South Korea Dates
Location: Olympic Stadium in Seoul
Original Date: April 11, 12, 18 and 19
Date Canceled: Feb. 27
Rescheduled? TBD
Canceled Film Productions
Production: “Mission: Impossible 7”
Location: Venice, Italy
Original Date: February-March; three week shoot
Date Canceled: Feb. 25
Rescheduled? TBD — filming was supposed to occur during the city’s Carnaval festivities. The studio is currently determining if the scenes will be rewritten or shot later to recreate the
festival
Production: “The Amazing Race” Season 33
Location: Varied
Date Canceled: Feb. 28
Rescheduled? TBD — filming is postponed indefinitely.
Companies that have pulled out of events
Event: Paris Fashion Week
Companies: Masha Ma, Shiatzy Chen, Uma Wang, Jarel Zhang, Calvin Luo, Maison Mai
Event: South by Southwest 2020 (SXSW)
Companies: Warnermedia, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Vevo, Intel, China Gathering, Mashable, TikTok, SAP, The Latinx House
To be determined – could be canceled
2020 Summer Olympics in Japan: July 24 (No decision from IOC until May)
“Marriage Story” China theatrical release: date TBD
“Mulan” China theatrical release: date TBD
Microsoft: Build, May 19-21, Seattle, Washington
Apple: Worldwide Development Conference, date TBD, San Jose, California
E3: June 11-13, Downtown Los Angeles