‘The Anonymous’ Winner Revealed: Who Took Home the $100,000 Prize?

“The Anonymous” has crowned its first-ever winner.

After 15 players went head-to-head while living side-by-side, the USA Network competition named its winner as Nina Twine, who takes home the grand prize of $100,000.

Twine is the daughter of “Survivor” legend Sandra Diaz-Twine, who recently appeared on “The Traitors” Season 2 on Peacock. Following in her mom’s footsteps, Twine first appeared on “Australian Survivor: Blood v. Water,” when she made the notorious move of voting out her own mother, and later returned to the Down Under iteration of the survival show as a hero in “Heroes v. Villains.”

Nina kept her mom’s identity under wraps as she entered “The Anonymous,” though her fellow contestants made it impossible for her to truly deny the connection, even if she tried.

Twine was among several contestants of “The Anonymous” already in the public eye prior to their casting. Her castmates included Xavier E. Prather, who made reality TV history as the first Black winner of “Big Brother;” and Fyre Festival event producer Andy King, who infamously appeared in Netflix’s 2019 documentary, “Fyre.”

The other game players included Marcel Cunningham, Sydney Dorsey, Dillian Frelow, Lilly Jenkins, Robbi Jade Lew, Kacie B. Mize, Christopher Shulstad, Tyrenna Tolbert, Jack Usher, Bismah Ahmed, Wayne Nichols and Victoria Vesce.

“The Anonymous” was played in two worlds — the real world, with challenges for money and safety; and anonymous mode, where users are completely anonymous and hidden behind a unique emoji handle where they can speak their unfiltered truth. Weekly tests challenged the contestants to match players to their handles, with the person who remained the most anonymous getting the power to eliminate their competitors.

Produced by Studio Lambert, “The Anonymous” was executive produced by Jack Burgess, Andy Cadman, Tim Harcourt, Toni Ireland, Stephen Lambert and Stephen Yemoh.

“The Anonymous” is streaming on Peacock.