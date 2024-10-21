Whose house? That’s right, “Poppa’s House” is heading to TV screens, bringing you another comedy series led by the iconic Wayans family.

Between the “In Living Color,” the “Scary Movie” franchise and more, there’s no doubt that the Wayans family knows funny, which is why they’re tackling the sitcom arena once again with the father-son series. And instead of naming a character Junior, like in “My Wife and Kids,” Damon Wayans has enlisted his very own son and his namesake Damon Wayans Jr. to kick it with him as his co-lead

With both Damons on-camera and the Wayans — including Kim, Shawn and Michael Wayans — working the writers room, fans can anticipate a hilarious and family-oriented show for everyone of all ages.

When does “Poppa’s House” come out?

“Poppa’s House” comes out on Monday, Oct. 21 on CBS at 8:30 p.m. EST/PST.

Where is “Poppa’s House” streaming?

“Poppa’s House” will be streaming on Paramount+. Each episode will be available live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.

How many episodes are in “Poppa’s House”?

According to Imdb, there will be 13 episodes in the first season of “Poppa’s House,” though CBS has yet to release confirmed details on episode count. New episodes will drop every Monday.

Here’s the episode release schedule so far:

Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot” — Monday, Oct. 21

Season 1, Episode 2: “Sleepover” — Monday, Oct. 28

Season 1, Episode 3: “Podcast” — Monday, Nov. 4

Season 1, Episode 4: “School Days” — Monday, Nov. 11

Season 1, Episode 5: “Disciplinarian” — Monday, Nov. 18

What is “Poppa’s House” about?

Here’s CBS’ official description of the series:

“‘Poppa’s House,’ starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Who is in the “Poppa’s House” cast?

“‘Poppa’s House’ stars Damon Wayans as Poppa, Damon Wayans Jr. as Damon, Essence Atkins as Ivy and Tetona Jackson as Nina. The Wayans and Dean Lorey are executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script written by Kevin Hench and Wayans. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

Watch the first look