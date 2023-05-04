“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and its Oscar-winning star Ke Huy Quan are among the honorees that will be feted Saturday night at Gold House’s annual Gold Gala.

Oscar winner Quan will be presented the Leading Man Award while Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Turning Red,” “Killing Eve”) will be honored with the SeeHer Award for redefining gender roles.

Iman Vellani, breakout star of “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+ and the upcoming feature film “The Marvels,” will be celebrated with the New Gold Award.

Other onstage honorees include:

Eva Longoria, actress/producer/director (Gold Ally Award)

Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix (A1 in Entertainment & Media)

Geena Rocero, transgender advocate (A1 in Activism and Journalism)

Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer at YouTube (A1 in Business & Technology)

Radhika Jones, Editor in Chief of Vanity Fair (A1 in Fashion & Lifestyle)

Peggy and Andrew Cherng, co-founders and co-CEOs of Panda Express (Gold Legend)

Dominic Ng, CEO of East West Bank (Gold Legend)

Lea Salonga, singer (Gold Legend)

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” cast and creators (Gold Icon)

“The Joy Luck Club” cast and creators (Gold Generation Award)

Also being celebrated are the 2023 A100 honorees, the 100 most impactful AAPI individuals and groups across industries over the past year.

In addition to Quan and Vellani, honorees in the entertainment category this year include rapper Saweetie, comedian Joel Kim Booster, Oscar nominee Hong Chao, K-pop group New Jeans and the casts of the upcoming “American Born Chinese” and “Joy Ride,” among others.

Despite the massive success of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at the 95th Academy Awards in March, visibility and awareness of Asian American Pacific Islanders remains low.

According to an annual study released this week by the STAATUS-Index, 26% of respondents could not name a single famous or prominent Asian American. Among those named, the two most popular for three years in a row were Jackie Chan (who is not American) and Bruce Lee (who died 50 years ago). Chan was named by 12% of respondents and Lee by 6%. Vice President Kamala Harris ranked third with just 5%.

Gold House seeks to increase visibility in the media and entertainment industry by ensuring authentic and affirming representation on- and off-screen. The organization accomplishes this through providing cultural consulting, investing in future API creatives and accelerating their growth, promoting API-driven projects and awarding API excellence.

This May, which is AAPI Heritage Month, Gold House and HBO Max have partnered to showcase the range, diversity, and spirit of the AAPI community. In addition the Asian American and Pacific Islander Voices collection on the streaming service, the partnership kicks off in New York with an inspiring celebration of powerful Asian Pacific women and nonbinary leaders blazing trails across industries, featuring a panel with talent from Olivia Cheng and Dianne Doan of upcoming Max Original series “Warrior”; author and filmmaker Geena Rocero (one of the aforementioned Gold Gala nominees); VP of HBO documentary programming Tina Nguyen; and Squarespace CEO Kinjil Mathur.

Later this month, there will be a celebration around the premiere of “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” on Max. The new animated series features the voice talents of Izaac Wang, Ming-Na Wen, B.D. Wong and James Hong, among others. It debuts May 23.