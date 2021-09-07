Ex-Food Network Host Josh Denny Defends Crude Jokes Supporting Texas Abortion Ban

Former Food Network host Josh Denny is reiterating his support for new legislation in Texas that bans women from getting abortions after six weeks. And he doesn’t care if people don’t like the words he’s using to do it.

After Denny faced sharp backlash on Twitter for supporting the ban, and directly insulting the women it might affect, the ex-host spoke up once more on Tuesday, attacking liberals for shaming his words.

“There’s nothing off-limits for liberals and leftists when it comes to mocking us, our beliefs, or ideals,” Denny tweeted. “They use whatever language or hyperbole they want, and it’s applauded by the MSM and Hollywood. I’ll use whatever mean language I want to make jokes or express my thoughts.”

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around six weeks. And, at six weeks, most women don’t know they’re pregnant yet. For many, it feels like a huge step toward overturning Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S. almost 50 years ago.

Denny drew harsh criticism on Twitter last week for claiming that six weeks is more than enough time for a woman to learn that she’s pregnant. “And spare me the ‘many women don’t know they’re pregnant for 6 weeks,'” Denny tweeted. “Whores. Only whores wouldn’t know for six weeks.”

Denny doubled down even further in his tweets, saying the law in Texas is “how we get closer to a universal healthcare compromise.”

Among those who condemned Denny’s tweets was his former employer. On Thursday, September 2, the Food Network publicly disowned Denny, admitting that they regret having ever given him a platform.

“For those asking: Our working relationship with Josh Denny ended years ago and we removed all episodes he hosted at that time. His views do not reflect our company values and we regret giving him a platform.”

Denny fired back at the network the next day, saying they knew what they were getting when he signed on to host for them. “If you regret having ever given me a platform, how about you send me a check for the 10’s of millions of dollars my show made for your network(s)? You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me,” Denny tweeted.