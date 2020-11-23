Former Netflix original series executive Cindy Holland has a new gig as a board member for a special purpose acquisition company geared towards the entertainment industry.

Led by Eldridge Industries CEO Todd Boehly, Horizon Acquisition Corp. II disclosed Holland’s role in an SEC filing on Monday, though she started on Nov. 17. Other board members include DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, and MRC Entertainment Co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk. Holland’s role is not full-time.

In October, the company raised $500 million in an IPO. “While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the media and entertainment industries, with a focus on businesses with differentiated product and service offerings,” the company said in a press release announcing the IPO.

Cindy Holland exited Netflix after 18 years after Bela Bajaria was named global head of television. She was one of the streaming service’s first executives and led the company’s push into original series.

Originally overseeing DVD acquisition, Holland joined Netflix in 2002. She later became a key player in the streamer’s push into original content, working on shows like “House of Cards,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “Narcos,” as well as unscripted and documentary programming, including “Making a Murderer” and “Chef’s Table.”