Here Are All the Songs in Lulu Wang’s ‘Expats’

Lulu Wang’s “Expats” features a soundtrack that soars and dips with the emotions it explores. From the Blondie needle drop at the end of episode one during a pivotal scene for Nicole Kidman’s Margaret to the fifth episode’s emphasis on music through Puri (Amelyn Pardenilla), music accompanies many key moments in the limited series.

Based on the book “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee, the Prime Video offering follows three women — Margaret (Kidman), Hilary Starr (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yo), as well as Margaret’s helper Essie (Ruby Ruiz) and Hilary’s helper Puri (Pardenilla) — as they navigate the challenges of being expats in Hong Kong.

Here are all the songs in “Expats”:

Episode 1: “The Peak”

“Beautiful Escape” by Tom Misch and Zak Abel

“I Can’t Help Thinking About You” by Variety Lab

“Eat This City” by Thunderbirds Are Now!

“Santa Fe” by Beirut

“Wraith Pinner to the Mist and Other Games” by Of Montreal

“Tilt-A-Whirl” by Trapper Schoepp

“Heart of Glass” by Blondie

Episode 2: “Mongkok”

“Lady (Hear Me Tonight)” by Modjo

“I Want It All” by Jules Larson

“It Must Be Love” by Robin S.

“Red Glare” by Death Valley Girls

“I Had A Girl” by Ray Zeiner

“Tuo Hao Fen Si” by Karen Mok

Episode 3: “Mid-Levels”

“Sad Purchase” by Lam Ah P

“I Gotta Know” by The Tonettes

“Uptown Girl” by George Lam

“Pinecone” by Kacey Johansing

“Nothing I’d Rather Be (Than Your Weakness)” by Marva Whitney

“Yesterday’s Love” by Aura

“Even The Nights Are Better” by Air Supply

“Oh Oh Oh” by Winter Bagels

“Getting Nowhere” by Leo Nocentelli

“Gracefully” by Vintage Troubles

“Love Is Gone” by Ron Henderson & Choice of Color

No big needle drops in Episode 4!

Episode 5: “Central”

“Roar” by Expats Choir

“Happiness Is Me and You” by Kennedy Ryon

“Slam It” by DJ Roc

“Tayo’y Magpapwis” by Anak Bayan

“Somewhere Between Montparnasse and Mangkok” by My Little Airport

“Kore Ijo” by Matt Hirt and Taeko Oshima

“Summer of Love” by Faye Wong

“Solar Waves” by Joe McDunphrey Experience

“In So Many Ways” by Birdlegs & Pauline

“To Make You Feel My Love” by Alex Weston

“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” by Roberta Flack

“We’re All Alone” by Kennedy Ryon

“A Simple Prayer” by The Harry Simone Choir

Episode 6: “Home”

“Dress Up” by Boys Republic

“Safe and Sound” by Capital Cities

“Friendless Blues” by Eartha Kitt, Shorty Rogers and His Giants

“Lay All Your Love On Me” by ABBA

All six episodes of “Expats” are now available to stream on Prime Video.