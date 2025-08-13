‘Extra’ Taps Derek Hough as Season 32 Host

Four-time Emmy-winning choreographer, acclaimed dancer and current “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is adding a brand new gig to his schedule this fall: Host of the entertainment news TV program, “Extra.”

Hough will take over as host starting with the Season 32 premiere on Sept. 8.

“The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad. Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of ‘Extra.’ I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way. It’s an honor to join a show that’s been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years — and I’m ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond,” Hough said in a Wednesday statement.

“Derek has not only dominated the world of dance — he’s become a beloved household name who has won America’s hearts with his talent, charisma and boundless creativity. I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to ‘Extra,’” executive producer Jeremy Spiegel added.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Derek Hough as the new host of ‘Extra.’ Derek brings a rare mix of energy, creativity, and a dynamic presence that perfectly captures the spirit of this exciting next era for our iconic show. We’re energized by the future of ‘Extra’ with Derek front and center and can’t wait to see him turn the entertainment news genre on its head,” Lauren Blincoe, Senior Vice President of Current Programming at “Extra” production company Telepictures, said.

Hough replaces Billy Bush, who announced his departure from the show after five years last month.

“Extra” has a cross-platform reach of more than 100 million viewers each month and has been nominated for 12 consecutive Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the Daytime Emmys, winning in 2014 and 2016. It is produced by Telepictures, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Television Group, and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. Hough is represented by UTA, Strand Entertainment, Reed Smith and Guttman Associates Public Relations.