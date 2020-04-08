Ezra Miller Not Under Investigation Over ‘Choking’ Video, Police Say

The woman in the video has yet to file charges against “Justice League” actor

| April 8, 2020 @ 5:51 PM Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 6:01 PM
ezra miller the flash

Getty

“Justice League” star Ezra Miller is not under criminal investigation after a video posted on Twitter on Sunday night appeared to show the actor choking a woman and pushing her to the ground outside a bar in Iceland, TheWrap has confirmed.

Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson, a spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, tells TheWrap that officers were never called to the scene of the alleged altercation and no injuries were ever reported to the police.

“No one was arrested or placed in custody regarding this,” Sveinbjörnsson said.

Also Read: 'Justice League' Actor Ezra Miller Appears to Choke, Throw Woman in Video

Representatives for Ezra Miller, who is best known for the DC Comics superhero The Flash in “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League,” have yet to respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1 at the Reykjavik pub Prikið Kaffihús. Miller was confronted by a bunch of fans, according to Variety, and bar staff escorted Miller from the premises soon afterward.

The video, which lasts about 7 seconds, shows a man saying, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” to the young woman. He then takes his hand to her neck and pushes her against the back of a car and maneuvers her to the ground.

Ezra Miller portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in Warner Bros.’ “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League,” and is set to star in a standalone “Flash” movie currently dated for the summer of 2022.

Every DC Comics Movie Ranked From Worst to Best, Including 'Birds of Prey' and 'Joker'

  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey
  • jonah hex
  • superman 4
  • supergirl movie 1984
  • Suicide Squad
  • steel movie shaq
  • Justice League DC
  • man of steel
  • Joker
  • catwoman movie halle berry
  • batman and robin 1997
  • superman 3
  • green lantern
  • dark knight rises
  • Batman v Superman
  • watchmen movie dr manhattan
  • batman 89
  • v for vendetta
  • Losers movie
  • Batman v Superman praise
  • red 2 movie
  • red movie
  • batman forever
  • superman returns
  • batman mask of the phantasm
  • Lego Batman Movie
  • superman 2
  • Warner Bros wonder woman dc comics movies ranked
  • does birds of prey have a post-credits scene harley quinn
  • joker Todd Phillips
  • batman returns
  • Shazam Zachary Levi
  • constantine movie keanu reeves
  • Aquaman
  • superman the movie
  • batman 66
  • batman begins dead parents
1 of 37

How does the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe fare in our rankings?

Marvel may be the dominant force in comic book movies at the moment just through sheer numbers, it's actually DC Comics that has the historical edge. Films based on DC properties go back nearly a century to those ancient Batman and Superman serials, while Marvel didn't really get things going until this century. That's a lot of history -- how do the recent "Birds of Prey" and "Joker" stack up? Let's take a look.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE