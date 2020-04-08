Ezra Miller Not Under Investigation Over ‘Choking’ Video, Police Say

“Justice League” star Ezra Miller is not under criminal investigation after a video posted on Twitter on Sunday night appeared to show the actor choking a woman and pushing her to the ground outside a bar in Iceland, TheWrap has confirmed.

Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson, a spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, tells TheWrap that officers were never called to the scene of the alleged altercation and no injuries were ever reported to the police.

“No one was arrested or placed in custody regarding this,” Sveinbjörnsson said.

Representatives for Ezra Miller, who is best known for the DC Comics superhero The Flash in “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League,” have yet to respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1 at the Reykjavik pub Prikið Kaffihús. Miller was confronted by a bunch of fans, according to Variety, and bar staff escorted Miller from the premises soon afterward.

The video, which lasts about 7 seconds, shows a man saying, “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” to the young woman. He then takes his hand to her neck and pushes her against the back of a car and maneuvers her to the ground.

Ezra Miller portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in Warner Bros.’ “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League,” and is set to star in a standalone “Flash” movie currently dated for the summer of 2022.