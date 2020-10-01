Netflix Renews Bill Burr’s ‘F Is for Family’ for 5th and Final Season

F, yes: Netflix has renewed Bill Burr’s dysfunctional-family animated comedy “F Is for Family” for a fifth and final season.

Season 5 is in preproduction — the final run of episodes are set to premiere in 2021.

“F Is for Family” premiered in 2015. The cartoon, loosely based on Burr’s upbringing, is set in the 1970s, “when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm,” as its logline reads.

“F Is for Family” is produced for Netflix by Wild West Productions and Gaumont.

“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen,” Burr said in a statement on Thursday. “Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys,” Price, the show’s co-creator with Burr, added. “I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world.”

Vince Vaughn, an executive producer on the series, said: “It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season. A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”

Vulture first reported the Season 5 news.