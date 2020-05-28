Netlfix is out with its trailer for season four of “F Is For Family,” and Frank Murphy is about to reach his wit’s end.

When his estranged father comes back into his life after not speaking for 18 years, he starts to realize that they have a lot more in common than he’d like to admit. Meanwhile, Sue is pursuing New Age pregnancy support and the Murphy children are trying out new personas.

The animated series returns for more family fun on June 12.

Watch the trailer above.

“F Is For Family” comes from comedian Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price. Set in the 1970s, the series takes place during a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm, according to Netflix.

The voice cast includes Burr as Frank Murphy, Laura Dern as Sue Murphy, Justin Long as Kevin Murphy, Debbie Derryberry as Maureen Murphy, Haley Reinhart as Bill Murphy, Sam Rockwell as Vic, Mo Collins as Vivian Saunders Trevor Devall as Goomer, Phil Hendrie as Jim Jeffords, David Koechneras Bob Pogo, Kevin Michael Richardson as Rosie, and Kevin P. Farley as Babe Bonfiglio.

Season four of “F Is For Family” premieres June 12 on Netflix.