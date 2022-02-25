Grand Prix of Russia

Getty

F1 Cancels Russian Grand Prix, Which Had Most-Watched Race Ever Last Year on ESPN

by | February 25, 2022 @ 10:08 AM

Formula One race was set for Sept. 25, 2022 — and then Russia invaded the Ukraine

Formula One (F1) has scrapped the 2022 Russian Grand Prix following Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. The race was supposed to run on Sept. 25.

Disney/ABC Sports had not yet selected which network the Russian Grand Prix would run on: ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 (or, we suppose, streaming service ESPN+), a person with knowledge of the plans told TheWrap. The past few years, the Russian Grand Prix has aired on ESPN2 — and last year, it was the most-watched (here, in the States) Russian Grand Prix ever. (It was not, however, among ESPN2’s most-watched F1 races of the year. The 2021 Grand Prix of Russia ranked eighth of 10.)

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

