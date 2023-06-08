“The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett,” an alternate telecast for three Formula 1 races this season on ESPN, debuts June 18 for the Formula 1 Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix.

Beginning at 1:55 p.m. ET, the complementary program will air on ESPN2 while the traditional telecast of the race airs on ABC with coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.

The other two editions will be cover United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas., on Oct. 22, and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 18.

“As Formula One’s popularity continues to grow in the United States, we’re pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it,” said ESPN VP of production Kate Jackson. “Daniel’s effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge. And we’re very excited to be working with Will. He will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination.”

The program is produced by ESPN in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which had success with Emmy award-winning alternate telecast “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” which launched in 2021.

The show will also feature guest commentators during the telecast. Ricciardo will be at the racetrack in Montreal while Arnett joins from a remote location.

“This is going to be a hoot!” Ricciardo said. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs, and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

Ricciardo, who is currently the third driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing, has won the Grand Prix eight times in F1 competition. The Australian first raced in F1 in 2011 and has built a reputation as the Honey Badger for his aggression on track and smiley demeanor off track.

“The more I learn about Formula One, the more I’m intrigued by it,” Arnet, known for acting in “Arrested Development” and “30 Rock” as well as co-hosting the “SmartLess” podcast. “The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”