Facebook to Launch Coronavirus Information Center, Zuckerberg Says

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said the company would soon be launching an information center where users can find news and information on the novel coronavirus.
The portal, which is expected to roll out on Thursday, will be featured at the top of users’ news feeds and will include information from the World Health Organization and other groups. The launch comes as Facebook is aiming to curb misinformation centered around COVID-19. Zuckerberg made the announcement while on a group call with reporters.
“The top priority for us has been making sure people can get access to good trustworthy information about the outbreak from reliable sources,” Zuckerberg said.
The announcement comes a day after Facebook said it would pay its full-time employees a $1,000 bonus to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak. It also comes a day after an internal glitch led to a number of articles on coronavirus being flagged as spam.
Zuckerberg said coronavirus misinformation is being prioritized over political misinformation, because it’s “in a completely different class of content than the back-and-forth accusations a candidate might make in an election.”
Facebook has been a useful communication tool for Italians and Spaniards on lockdown, Zuckerberg said, with the usage spike akin to the surge the company sees around New Year’s. This has the company watching closely to make sure its infrastructure doesn’t fold under the weight of increased usage, Zuckerberg said.
And like most Facebook employees — and millions of Americans — Zuckerberg added he’s been adjusting to working from home, while also keeping an eye on his kids.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the virus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaksa" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 8
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.