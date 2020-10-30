Facebook Inclusion executive Kamala Avila-Salmon has been named Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s first Head of Inclusive Content, Lionsgate announced Friday.

In her new role Avila-Salmon will aid in developing and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion programs and strategies to “increase and reflect global diversity in Lionsgate’s films and home entertainment,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

“Storytelling is the lifeblood of our society…inclusive stories have the power to change our world,” Avila-Salmon said in the statement.

“Lionsgate is committed to making films and telling stories that reflect the broader world around us. As a senior leader in the Motion Picture Group, Kamala will have the authority and support to help us better serve our audiences,” Jen Hollingsworth, Chief Operating Officer for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group,” said in the statement.

Avila-Salmon’s career includes marketing positions with RCA Records, Bad Boy Entertainment as well as executive posts with Universal Pictures, NBC Entertainment and Google Play. She is a graduate of Harvard University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.