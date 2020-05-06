Two years after CEO Mark Zuckerberg first mentioned its creation, Facebook on Wednesday unveiled the initial 20 members of its new “oversight board”; the board will effectively act as Facebook’s supreme court, ruling on what content is and isn’t allowed to remain posted on its platform. The board will have the final word on all things related to Facebook’s content moderation policies and, according to Zuckerberg, will be able to overrule any executive’s moderation decisions.

Facebook’s oversight board is split evenly between male and female members from more than two dozen countries. It’s an eclectic mix that includes several law professors, a Nobel Peace Price laureate, the former prime minister of Denmark, and the newspaper editor who published Edward Snowden’s leaked documents.

The oversight board is expected to step in when it comes to making tough choices on what content is kosher for Facebook. In recent years, the social network has been ripped by many on both the left and the right for its seemingly arbitrary content moderation policies. (Most recently, Facebook was criticized last fall for not removing political ads containing lies. Zuckerberg said in response “people should decide what’s credible, not tech companies.”) Moving forward, Zuckerberg and Co. will be able to hand off responsibility to the oversight board when it comes to difficult content moderation decisions.

“We expect them to make some decisions that we, at Facebook, will not always agree with – but that’s the point: they are truly autonomous in their exercise of independent judgment,” Facebook VP Nick Clegg said on Wednesday. “We also expect that the board’s membership itself will face criticism. But its long-term success depends on it having members who bring different perspectives and expertise to bear.”

Eventually, the oversight board is expected to hit 40 members. Here’s a quick look at the first 20 people to join: