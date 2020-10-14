Facebook ‘Reducing’ Distribution of New York Post Story on Hunter Biden

Facebook is “reducing” distribution of a New York Post report Hunter Biden introduced his dad, former Vice President and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden, to a “top executive” at a Ukrainian energy company, before pressuring Ukrainian lawmakers to fire a prosecutor looking into the company a year later.

“While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want to be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners,” Facebook Policy Comms Director Andy Stone tweeted on Wednesday. “In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform.”

Stone did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on why Facebook was reducing the story’s distribution or what needed to be fact checked.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Post shared a trove of emails from the younger Biden. This included a 2015 “message of appreciation” from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, the energy company that paid Hunter Biden a reported $50,000 a month, thanking him for an introduction to then-VP Joe Biden.

The New York Post continued: “Less than eight months after Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for the introduction to his dad, the then-vice president admittedly pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev.”

The Post said the emails were from a computer that had been dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in Delaware last year. The shop owner made a copy of the hard drive and gave it to the attorney of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and current lawyer for President Trump. Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon informed the Post about the hard drive last month, and Giuliani shared a copy of it last Sunday, according to the report.

You can read the Post’s full story by clicking here.