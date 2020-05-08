Facebook and YouTube have both removed “Plandemic: The Hidden Agenda Behind COVID-19” a 26-minute video featuring Judy Mikovits, a well-known anti-vaccination activist, that makes several unsubstantiated claims about the coronavirus, including that masks help spread the disease.

Both of the tech giants pulled the video and pointed to their individual rules against spreading medical misinformation. Facebook told TheWrap on Friday “suggesting that wearing a mask can make you sick could lead to imminent harm, so we’re removing the video.”

Google-owned YouTube told TheWrap that the video violated its rules against “content that includes medically unsubstantiated diagnostic advice.”

Also Read: Facebook Launching Group Video Chat and Zoom Competitor, Messenger Rooms

Mikovits could not be reached for comment.

The video, which had nearly 2 million views on Facebook before being purged, claims a global network of rich and powerful people created the current pandemic to push towards their goal of “globally mandated vaccines.” The COVID-19 outbreak, the video claims, actually traces its roots back more than a century ago to John D. Rockefeller; the video’s website claims Rockefeller made big bucks off pushing dubious pharmaceutical solutions and looked to silence all dissenting voices — a practice “Plandemic” claims is still in place to this day.

“Plandemic will expose the scientific and political elite who run the scam that is our global health system, while laying out a new plan; a plan that allows all of humanity to reconnect with healing forces of nature,” the video’s website claims.

Twitter, meanwhile, has not banned the clip, but has blocked users from using the corresponding hashtags #PlagueOfCorruption and #PlandemicMovie.

Elevate, the California production company behind the video, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.