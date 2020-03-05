Faith Jenkins Replaces Lynn Toler as ‘Divorce Court’ Judge
Judge Toler has presided over daytime courtroom since 2006
Tony Maglio | March 5, 2020 @ 2:17 PM
Last Updated: March 5, 2020 @ 2:43 PM
Barry Morgenstein/Getty
Faith Jenkins is approaching the “Divorce Court” bench: Judge Faith is set to replace longtime “Divorce Court” judge Lynn Toler on the syndicated daytime program in July.
Additionally, the series is relocating to midtown Atlanta, at the Georgia Public Broadcasting Studios. It had filmed nearby at Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studio following a 2018 relocation from Los Angeles.
“We are confident that Judge Faith’s energy and passion for each case will build on the legacy of this program created by the exceptional talents of Judge Mablean and Judge Lynn Toler,” Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations, said in a statement on Thursday.
Mablean Ephriam presided over the program from 1999 to 2006, when Toler grabbed the gavel.
Jenkins added: “I started watching ‘Divorce Court’ in law school, so to be now joining the show is quite surreal. My legal expertise combined with my personal life experience – including years of dating in the world of social media and technology – provides me a unique perspective that will inform my empathy and judgment for many of the issues couples raise on the show.”
Judge Faith has served as a barred attorney in New York for 14 years. She began her career as a prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and at one of the nation’s top law firms, Sidley Austin.
Jenkins has provided legal commentary for Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC on some of the nation’s most high profile cases, including the George Zimmerman trial in Florida. This led to hosting her court show “Judge Faith,” which was nationally syndicated for four years.
“Divorce Court” is the longest-running court show on television. It dates back to late 1950’s, when actors used to reenact real divorce proceedings for television. Today, the program is comprised of real people and real cases.
“Divorce Court” is produced by Lincolnwood Productions and distributed by Fox First Run. Sonja Solomun serves as executive in charge.
Longest Running TV Shows Still on Air in the US, From 'General Hospital' to 'The Simpsons' (Photos)
Here are the longest running TV shows still airing in the U.S. -- not counting news and sports programming.
"General Hospital"
Series debut: April 1, 1963
The ABC daytime soap opera started as a half-hour show but it's been an hour-long staple since 1978.
"Days of Our Lives"
Series debut: Nov. 8, 1965
The NBC soap also spent its first decade as a half-hour show and has churned out decades' worth of domestic drama.
"Sesame Street"
Series debut: Nov. 10, 1969
The children's series, first launched on PBS with its mix of short segments and furry Muppets, has been broadcast in more than 120 countries.
"Masterpiece Theatre"
Series debut: January 10, 1971
PBS' long-running anthology, many adaptations of classic novels, has gone through multiple hosts over the years -- from Alastair Cooke to Russell Baker to Laura Linney.
"The Price Is Right"
Series debut: Sept. 4, 1972
Technically, this game show debuted in 1956 and ran for nine years on both NBC and ABC. But the 1972 relaunch, hosted by Bob Barker, has become a daytime mainstay with contestants playing guessing games about the cost of merchandise.
"The Young and the Restless"
Series debut: March 26, 1973
The soap opera joined the CBS daytime lineup in 1973 -- and wound up outlasting the network's "As the World Turns" which ended its 54-year run in 2010.
"Saturday Night Live"
Series debut: October 11, 1975
Lorne Michaels' weekly sketch comedy series has launched the careers of countless stars over five decades.
"Wheel of Fortune"
Series debut: January 6, 1975
The TV version of Hangman started on NBC with host Chuck Woolery; Pat Sajak took over as host in 1981 and stayed with the show when it became syndicated two years later.
"Jeopardy!"
Series debut: September 10, 1984
The syndicated quiz show first aired as a daytime show in 1964. The current syndicated evening version kicked off two decades later, with host Alex Trebek.
"The Bold and the Beautiful"
Series debut: March 23, 1987
The CBS soap launched as a sister series to the Wisconsin-set "The Young and the Restless" despite its more glamorous L.A. locale.
"Cops"
Series debut: March 11, 1989
The docu-series ran on Fox for 24 years before jumping to Spike (and then the Paramount Network).
"The Simpsons"
Series debut: December 17, 1989
Matt Groening's animated sitcom helped put the Fox network on the map -- and it's still going strong. Ay, caramba!
"America's Funniest Home Videos"
Series debut: November 26, 1989
The collection of wacky clips has survived three decades on ABC.
"Power Rangers"
Series debut: August 28, 1993
The campy and colorful live-action superhero series for kids has jumped among a half-dozen networks over the years, and it's spawned a series of big-screen adaptations.
"South Park"
Series debut: Aug. 13, 1997
Trey Parker and Matt Stone's lo-fi animated satire has followed the adventures of Colorado fourth graders Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman through countless topical controversies on Comedy Central.
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Series debut: Sept. 20, 1999
The spinoff of Dick Wolf's original cop-legal drama, starring Mariska Hargitay as a detective (and later commander) on an NYPD unit handling sex crimes, has now outlasted its long-running predecessor.
1 of 17
Yes, we’re only counting entertainment shows — not news and sports programming
Here are the longest running TV shows still airing in the U.S. -- not counting news and sports programming.