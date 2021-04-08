‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier': The ‘Zemo Cut’ Is a Full Hour of Daniel Brühl Dancing (Video)

If there’s one thing we know for sure after the third episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” it’s that Baron Zemo has really sick dance moves. Sadly, we only saw a glimpse of them at the time, but now, we’re getting a much closer (and far longer) look at the one true Marvel Universe dancing king.

One of the standout moments of last Friday’s episode came as Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) found themselves at a club in Madripoor. They were there to see a woman named Selby, their only concrete lead on finding out where the new super soldier serum was being made. And while they waited, Zemo made his way to the dance floor.

It wasn’t quite “Agatha All Along,” but Fans went crazy for Brühl’s dancing, to the point that a Twitter account called “Zemo Dancing To” was created to feed that demand — it’s nothing but footage of Zemo dancing, set to different songs, by the way. But then Brühl revealed a secret. In an interview with EW, Bruhl said “It was a long dance. There’s more to it, but they cut this little moment [for the show].”

Naturally, fans implored Marvel to make the full scene available and as part of that they started using the hashtag #ReleaseTheZemoCut — a joking reference to the fan campaign that led to Zack Snyder’s four-hour-long cut of “Justice League.” On Thursday afternoon, Marvel delivered, posting the clip to the official “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Twitter account.

But friends, Marvel didn’t stop there. It turns out that like the marathon that is “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” Marvel’s “Zemo Cut” is actually longer than anyone expected (or really asked for). Because the clip posted to Marvel’s YouTube channel is a full hour long. Yes, that’s a whole 60 minutes of of Baron Zemo dancing in Madripoor, and you can watch the whole thing at the top of the page right now.

So, until the next episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” drops tomorrow morning, we dance on.