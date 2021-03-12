“WandaVision” has come and gone; now it’s onto the next new Marvel show. And first reactions to the series premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are looking mighty positive.

The newest Marvel series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 19, and will explore the odd couple relationship between Captain America’s two best friends. With Cap gone, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will reluctantly team up to continue their best friend’s heroic antics.

On Thursday, Marvel released an exclusive clip of the new series.

Watch a brand-new official clip from Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Start streaming in one week on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/IL64Lwrano — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 12, 2021

In it, we get another look at some of the humor of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” as Bucky brags about having read “The Hobbit” when it first released in 1937. From everything we’ve seen in previews so far — plus their history in “Captain America: Civil War” — little snipes like this are set to be a Hallmark of Sam and Bucky’s relationship.

But if first reactions are anything to go off it, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will offer just as much heart as it does humor. Critics are praising the series for digging deeper into these characters, much like “WandaVision” did for Wanda and its heroes.

Don’t worry though, this is still a Marvel series. Its signature action and incredible CGI will be present in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” from the jump. The Wrap’s own Umberto Gonzalez dubbed it “very cool,” while Fandango’s Erik Davis went so far as to call it “the best Falcon action we’ve seen yet.”

I saw the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and dug it! The opening action sequence is very cool, has a surprise appearance, and I like where the story is going as we get deeper into Sam And Bucky's backstory. pic.twitter.com/J2XOv5UKzt — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 12, 2021

I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021

Check out more reactions to the series premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” below, and stream the episode on Disney+ on Friday, March 19.

Oh hey I guess I can say I’ve seen the first episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier? Probably more character development for these 2 characters in these 45 minutes than the previous 10 films. Big scale with some nice “what’s it REALLY like to be a superhero” moments. I’m in. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 12, 2021

Got to watch #FalconAndWinterSoldier

Episode 1 – about 40 min long! Great to see the focus on Sam & Bucky who are both excellent. Lots of Action,

Political Thriller

more political than #Marvel’s ever been. Total 180 from #WandaVision Embargo lifts Thurs 3/18 pic.twitter.com/V4Hv9krlLa — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 12, 2021

All I can say is that the opening 10 minutes is in my personal favorite top 5 Marvel action sequences ever 🚫🧢. The remainder of the episode is an engrossing examination of Sam and Bucky's humanity. I'm hype for people to see it next Friday! #FalconAndWinterSoldier https://t.co/TsVQwXtrKU — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) March 12, 2021

With #WandaVision and now #FalconAndWinterSoldier, Marvel's Disney+ projects are delivering the MCU stories I've been looking for: quieter, character-centric pieces that flesh out the title character, while peppering in some of that classic Marvel action. — Meagan Damore (@metathor) March 12, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldier feels like the proper sequel to The Winter Soldier in the best ways imaginable. It’s Sam’s time to shine! Incredible pulse pounding action sequences, topical & character driven w/many quiet human moments that show the REAL life & struggles of a hero. pic.twitter.com/Eu971uMt3W — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 12, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldier is absolutely fantastic. Top notch action sequences and the emotional depth of Bucky Barnes make me definitely interested to see more. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) March 12, 2021

The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021