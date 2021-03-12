Go Pro Today

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ First Reactions Praise ‘Pulse Pounding Action’ and Depth

The next Marvel series will debut on Disney+ next Friday

| March 12, 2021 @ 11:51 AM Last Updated: March 12, 2021 @ 12:02 PM

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

“WandaVision” has come and gone; now it’s onto the next new Marvel show. And first reactions to the series premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” are looking mighty positive.

The newest Marvel series is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, March 19, and will explore the odd couple relationship between Captain America’s two best friends. With Cap gone, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will reluctantly team up to continue their best friend’s heroic antics.

On Thursday, Marvel released an exclusive clip of the new series.

In it, we get another look at some of the humor of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” as Bucky brags about having read “The Hobbit” when it first released in 1937. From everything we’ve seen in previews so far — plus their history in “Captain America: Civil War” — little snipes like this are set to be a Hallmark of Sam and Bucky’s relationship.

But if first reactions are anything to go off it, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will offer just as much heart as it does humor. Critics are praising the series for digging deeper into these characters, much like “WandaVision” did for Wanda and its heroes.

Don’t worry though, this is still a Marvel series. Its signature action and incredible CGI will be present in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” from the jump. The Wrap’s own Umberto Gonzalez dubbed it “very cool,” while Fandango’s Erik Davis went so far as to call it “the best Falcon action we’ve seen yet.”

Check out more reactions to the series premiere of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” below, and stream the episode on Disney+ on Friday, March 19.

