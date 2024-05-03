Universal/87North’s “The Fall Guy” has kicked off the summer box office with $3.15 million grossed from Thursday preview screenings at 3,200 theaters. That total also includes $800,000 from Wednesday early access screenings.

By comparison, director David Leitch’s last film, “Bullet Train,” earned $4.6 million in previews in August 2022 en route to a $30.6 million opening weekend. “The Fall Guy” is projected to have a similar opening weekend, with some rival distributors projecting a possible $35-40 million launch.

Starring Ryan Gosling as a stuntman who loses his confidence after a bad accident before trying to repair his romantic relationship with a rising director (Emily Blunt), “The Fall Guy” currently carries an 85% score on Rotten