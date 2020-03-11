Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

TheWrap’s got your comprehensive list of which series made the cut and which didn’t

| March 11, 2020 @ 10:35 AM Last Updated: March 11, 2020 @ 11:03 AM
Fall TV 2020 Renewed Canceled Ordered shows

The CW/CBS/NBC/ABC/Fox

Updated March 11 with “Station 19” renewed for Season 4 by ABC.

It’s that time of year again! As the broadcast networks order pilots and consider new series for their Fall 2020 slates, they’ve also begun to winnow down the current shows that will return next season and which will come to an end.

Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far, along with those still awaiting their fates. We’ve also included the new comedies and dramas that have been picked up, along with their descriptions.

You can read our pilot guide to see what projects may soon be ordered to series here.

Check back throughout the coming months for updates, as there will be many ahead of the broadcast networks’ upfront presentations to advertisers in May.

NBC Logo trump address congress msnbc stat of the union stream online

NBC
Renewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for three more seasons each), “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “New Amsterdam” (renewed for Seasons 3, 4 and 5), “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (renewed for Seasons 5 and 6)

Canceled/Ending Series: “Blindspot,”  “The Good Place,” “The InBetween,” “Sunnyside” (effectively canceled and moved to digital platforms for the remainder of its first season), “Will & Grace”

Series Awaiting Decisions:  “Bluff City Law” (ended after initial 10-episode run),”Good Girls,” “Indebted,” “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” “Manifest,” “Perfect Harmony,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Council of Dads”

Newly Ordered Series: “The Kenan Show,” “Young Rock,” Untitled Tina Fey/Robert Carlock Comedy

THE KENAN SHOW
Writer(s): Jackie Clarke
Producer(s): Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer
Director: Chris Rock
Studio: Universal Television, Broadway Video
Logline: Kenan Thompson strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while simultaneously balancing his job and a father-in-law who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways. (Single camera)
Cast: Kenan Thompson, Punam Patel, Dani Lockett, Dannah Lockett, Andy Garcia

YOUNG ROCK
Writer(s): Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang
Producer(s): Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Jennifer Carreras
Studio: Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, Fierce Baby Productions
Logline: Inspired by the formative years of Dwayne Johnson. (Single camera)
Cast: Dwayne Johnson

UNTITLED TINA FEY/ROBERT CARLOCK COMEDY
Writer(s): Tina Fey, Robert Carlock
Producer(s): Jeff Richmond, David Miner, Eric Gurian
Studio: Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Little Stranger
Logline: A wealthy businessman runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population. (Single camera)
Cast: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan

ABC logo

ABC
Renewed Series: “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Fresh Off the Boat,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Modern Family,” “Reef Break”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “American Housewife,” “A Million Little Things,” “black-ish,” “Bless This Mess,” “The Conners,” “Emergence,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “mixed-ish,” “The Rookie,” “Schooled,” “Single Parents,” “Stumptown”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “The Baker & The Beauty,” “United We Fall”

Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Sky”

THE BIG SKY
Writer(s): David E. Kelley
Producer(s): Ross Fineman, C.J. Box
Studio: A+E Studios, 20th Century Fox Television
Logline: In this procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Fox logo

Fox

Fox
Renewed Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Family Guy,” “The Simpsons”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Almost Family,” “BH90210,” “Empire”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Deputy,” “Duncanville,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident,” “What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Filthy Rich,” “The Great North,” “neXt”

Newly Ordered Series: “Housebroken”

HOUSEBROKEN
Writer(s): Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan
Producer(s): Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor
Studio: Fox Entertainment, Kapital Entertainment, Bento Box
Logline: Explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. (Animated)
Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Sharon Horgan, Nat Faxon, Will Forte, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb, Greta Lee

CBS logo

CBS
Renewed Series: “Blood & Treasure,” “Evil,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon”

Canceled/Ending Series: “Criminal Minds,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Madam Secretary”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “God Friended Me,”  “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Man With a Plan,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Neighborhood,” “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Tommy,” “The Unicorn”

Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Broke”

Newly Ordered Series: N/A

The CW logo

The CW
Renewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark” (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico” (Season 2 has yet to premiere, renewed through Season 3), “Supergirl”

Canceled/Ending Series: “The 100,” “Arrow,” “Supernatural”

Series Awaiting Decisions: “Katy Keene”

Newly Ordered Series: “Superman & Lois,” “Walker”

SUPERMAN & LOIS
Writer(s): Todd Helbing
Producer(s): Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns
Studio: Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television
Logline: Follows the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloc

WALKER
Writer(s): Anna Fricke
Producer(s): Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, Jared Padalecki
Studio: CBS Television Studios, Rideback.
Logline: A reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Centers on Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.
Cast: Jared Padalecki

