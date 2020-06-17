Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

TheWrap’s got the new lineups for NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and The CW, all in one convenient place

| June 17, 2020 @ 10:20 AM Last Updated: June 17, 2020 @ 10:36 AM
fall tv schedule 2020

ABC/Fox/CBS/NBC/The CW

Due to continuing questions about when and how production will ramp again amid the pandemic, broadcast networks started rolling out their new fall schedules slower than usual this year.

But with ABC’s release of its plan today, we now have the upcoming slates for that net, plus the other four broadcasters: NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW. New shows are listed in all caps and bolded. We’ve also put asterisks by series that are new acquisitions, as networks are using more of those this year to pad out their schedules.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and The CW have also laid out some plans for midseason, which you can find here for ABC, here for NBC, here for Fox, here for CBS, and here for The CW.

NBC Logo trump address congress msnbc stat of the union stream online

NBC

MONDAY
8-10 p.m. — The Voice
10-11 p.m. — Manifest

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Voice
9-10 p.m. — This Is Us
10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med
9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore
8:30-9 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m. — LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. – The Blacklist
9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

Fox logo

Fox

Fox

MONDAY
8-9 p.m. — L.A.’s Finest*
9-10 p.m. — NEXT

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Cosmos: Possible Worlds
9-10 p.m. — FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — The Masked Singer
9-10 p.m. — MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY
7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 p.m. PT -Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon
8-8:19 p.m. ET/5-5:19 p.m. PT — GMC Kickoff Show
8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum

FRIDAY
8-10 p.m. — WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown

SATURDAY
7-10:30 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY
7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox
7:3-8 p.m. — The OT/Fox encores
8-8:30 p.m. — The Simpsons
8:30-9 p.m. — Bless the Harts
9-9:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers
9:30-10 p.m. — Family Guy

Also Read: All the Summer Broadcast TV Shows Completed Pre-Pandemic, From 'Titan Games' to 'Agents of SHIELD'

CBS logo

CBS

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood
8-9 p.m. — Bob Hearts Abishola
9-10 p.m. — All Rise
10-11 p.m. — Bull

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — NCIS
9-10 p.m. — FBI
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Survivor
9-10 p.m. — The Amazing Race
10-11 p.m. — Seal Team

THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon
8-9 p.m. — B POSITIVE
9-9:30 p.m. — Mom
9-10 p.m. — The Unicorn
10-11 p.m. — Evil

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — MacGyver
9-10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.
10-11 p.m. — Blue Bloods

SATURDAY
8-9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
9-10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
10-11 p.m. — 48 Hours

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8-9 p.m. — THE EQUALIZER
9-10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
10-11 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans

Also Read: CBS Fall Schedule: Chuck Lorre's 'B Positive' to Air After 'Young Sheldon'

ABC logo

ABC

MONDAY
8-10 p.m.  — “Dancing with the Stars”
10-11 p.m. — “The Good Doctor”

TUESDAY
8-10 p.m. — “The Bachelorette”
10-11 p.m. — “BIG SKY”

WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — “The Goldbergs”
8:30-9 p.m. — “American Housewife”
9-9:30 p.m. — “The Conners”
9:30-10 p.m. — “CALL YOUR MOTHER”
10-11 p.m. — “Stumptown”

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — “Station 19”
9-10 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”
10-11 p.m. — “A Million Little Things”

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. — “Shark Tank”
9-11 p.m. — “20/20”

SATURDAY
8 p.m. — “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8-9 p.m. — “SUPERMARKET SWEEP”
9-10 p.m. — “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”
10-11 p.m. — “The Rookie”

The CW logo

The CW

MONDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
8:30-9 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?
9-10 p.m. — Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Swamp Thing*
9-10 p.m. — Tell Me A Story*

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. — Devils*
9-10 p.m. — Coroner*

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. — Supernatural
9-10 p.m. — The Outpost

FRIDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
8:30-9 p.m. — Masters of Illusion
9-9:30 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS
9:30-10 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY
8-8:30 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
8:30-9 p.m. — Two Sentence Horror Stories
9-10 p.m. — Pandora

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Misery Index TBS
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • The Big Flower Fight Trailer Netflix
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
  • Jay Leno's Garage CNBC
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Labor of Love cast Fox
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • Naked and Afraid Discovery
  • Titan Games Dwayne Johnson NBC
  • NBC
  • World of Dance - Season 4 NBC
  • Craftopia HBO Max HBO Max
  • Legendary HBO Max HBO Max
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons HBO Max HBO Max
  • Not Too Late Show With Elmo HBO Max
  • Love Life Anna Kendrick HBO Max
  • GAME ON! CBS
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance the Other Way TLC
  • NOS4A2 AMC/BBC America
  • Fuller House Netflix
  • “’The Bachelor_ The Most Unforgettable – Ever!’ ABC
  • Dirty John USA Network
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • Spectrum
  • ADAM SCOTT Dont ABC
  • Pokemon Journeys The Series Netflix
  • Love Victor Hulu
  • Tase the Nation with Padma Lakshmi Hulu
1 of 53

Here’s when 52 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE