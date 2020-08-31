Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)
There aren’t as many as usual — and there probably won’t be more until production really picks up again
August 31, 2020
Last Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 7:55 PM
August comes to a close today and ordinarily that would mean we’d all be trying to pack in as much summer fun as we can before September arrives, vacations end, school resumes and life goes back to normal. But this year, well, it’s pretty obvious nothing is going to be “normal” any time soon, and that includes the Fall TV schedule.
Seeing as Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC and The CW are still working out the logistics of safely resuming production on their new and returning scripted and unscripted primetime series amid the pandemic, it was assumed that premiere dates for autumn programs weren’t going to come in as quickly and orderly as they usually do. And so far, that’s proven to be the case.
Though the list of broadcast’s Fall TV premiere dates is still growing, TheWrap has already started to round them up to help you keep track of when your favorite comedies and dramas will be back and when those new shows you’ve been promised will premiere.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
8 p.m. — “The Masked Singer” (Fox, season premiere)
9 p.m. — “I Can See Your Voice” (Fox, series premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 24
8 p.m. — “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC, season premiere)
9 p.m. — “Press Your Luck” (ABC, season premiere)
10 p.m. — “Match Game” (ABC, season premiere)
10 p.m. — “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS, network debut of CBS All Access series’ Season 1)
Sunday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. — “The Simpsons” (Fox, season premiere)
8:30 p.m. — “Bless the Harts” (Fox, season premiere)
9 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox, season premiere)
9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy” (Fox, season premiere)
Tuesday, Oct. 6
8 p.m. — “Ellen’s Game of Games” (NBC, season premiere)
8 p.m. — “Swamp Thing” (The CW, network debut of DC Universe series)
9 p.m. — “Next” (Fox, series premiere)
Wednesday, Oct. 7
8 p.m. — “Devils” (The CW, network debut of acquired series)
9 p.m. — “Coroner” (The CW, network debut of acquired show’s Season 2)
Thursday, Oct. 8
8 p.m. — “Supernatural” (The CW, final season return)
9 p.m. — “The Outpost” (The CW, season premiere)
Monday, Oct. 12
9 p.m. — “One Day at a Time” (CBS, broadcast premiere of Pop series’ Season 4)
Tuesday, Oct. 13
8 p.m. — “The Bachelorette” (ABC, season premiere)
9 p.m. — “Tell Me a Story” (The CW, network debut of acquired show’s Season 2)
10 p.m. — “The FBI Declassified” (CBS, season premiere)
Wednesday, Oct. 14
9 p.m. — “The Amazing Race” (CBS, season premiere)
Friday, Nov. 13
8 p.m. — “The Blacklist” (NBC, season premiere)
