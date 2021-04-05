Fallon Has Creators of Viral TikTok Dances on ‘The Tonight Show’ After Addison Rae Backlash (Video)

On his first show back after a week off, Jimmy Fallon responded to the backlash over a sketch he did with TikTok star Addison Rae, in which she taught him several viral dances, by having the creators of those dances themselves on the show.

“On our last show before the break, we did a bit with Addison Rae, where she taught me 8 viral TikTok Dances,” Fallon said early on in Monday’s episode to introduce the segment. “Now we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight, so right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral, and then perform the dance themselves.”

The “bit” Fallon was referring to came on the March 26 episode of “The Tonight Show.” The segment drew massive criticism for not crediting any of the creators of the dances during the show, as Rae was not behind the conception of any of them. (The creators were credited on the official “Tonight Show” YouTube channel later.)

One of the most prominent creator to speak out about the episode was Mya Johnson, a 15-year-old Houstonian who co-created a dance with her friend Chris Cotter, set to Cardi B’s “Up.” Johnson and Cotter were Fallon’s first guests, appropriately, and they discussed what it was like when their video blew up — especially after Cardi herself shared the clip — and then as Fallon promised, performed the dance.

Next up was Dorian Scott, AKA “yvnggprince,” the creator of the “Corvette Corvette” dance, set to “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette) by Pop Humma. After him was Fly Boy Fu, who made “Laffy Taffy Remix,” and Indii, who created the dance set to it. Then came the three guys known on TikTok as @MACDADDYS who created the viral dance set to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” And last was Keara Wilson, who created a viral dance set to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

Watch the whole clip above.