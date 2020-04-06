Fallon, Kimmel and Colbert to Host COVID-19 Benefit Special Curated by Lady Gaga

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are hosting a benefit special put on by their respective broadcast networks to raise funds to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“One World: Together at Home” will air on April 18 from 8-10 p.m. ET across NBC, ABC and CBS in the U.S. In the UK, it will air on Channel 5, on Network 10 in Australia and Telefe in Argentina. It will also be available to watch on BET and MTV globally across more than 180 countries, and on ViacomCBS channels including CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Lady Gaga has curated a lineup of musical guests, which will include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The special will feature interviews with experts from the World Health Organization, stories from real-life healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients, as well as cameos from star athletes and comedic sketches to educate viewers about the risks of COVID-19 and ways to prevent it.

“One World: Together at Home” is produced by Audrey Morrissey (“The Voice,” “Songland”) and Live Animals in partnership with Global Citizen.