Jimmy Fallon took aim at President Donald Trump over his “I love miners” flub, saying the declaration was one of the statements the president made on his last birthday card to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

At the time, Fallon was outlining the president’s latest media moments, including Trump telling parents to buy their children fewer toys for Christmas. Then, he moved on to his most viral event this week: his “I love miners” statement during his speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

“At one point during the rally, Trump took a moment to praise coal miners, but I’m not sure if he used the best phrasing,” Fallon said Wednesday night on the “Tonight Show” before playing the clip of Trump.

“For miners — do we love miners? I love miners!” Trump is heard saying in the video.

Immediately after the clip was over, Fallon stood looking visually taken aback.

“That’s actually a quote from his last birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein,” Fallon joked, earning a good laugh and applause from the audience. “I didn’t know that he would do that. Why would he do that?”

Fallon’s joke was referencing Trump’s contribution to Epstein’s 50th birthday book of letters.

Fallon hasn’t let up on Trump this week. On Tuesday, the late night host sparked loud gasps from his audience after sliding in another sharp Trump-Epstein joke while discussing how cold temperatures in New York City have gotten.

“At first when Trump heard it dipped into the teens, he was like, ‘What Epstein file did they release now?’” Fallon stated.

Back in November, the House of Representatives voted to release the Epstein files, which came as part of the legislators’ measure titled the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed with bipartisan support after President Trump dropped his opposition.

The president’s reversal came after deflecting away from his past relationship with the late child sex trafficker following the House Oversight Committee’s release of thousands of emails between those in their inner circle, several in which the president was named directly.