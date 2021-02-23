Fallon Mocks Disney+’s ‘Muppet Show’ Disclaimer: ‘Just to Be Safe, Gonzo’s Nose Will Also Be Blurred’ (Video)

Disney+’s decision to add a “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures” disclaimer to 18 episodes of “The Muppet Show” was mocked by Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show,” who joked that the streaming service should take things a step further in regards to inappropriate content.

“Yeah, and just to be safe, Gonzo’s nose will also be blurred,” Fallon said. “I think they made the right move, in one episode, Fozzie [Bear] does a standup scene that begins with, ‘Hickory Dickory Doc.'”

“The Muppet Show” began streaming on Disney+ last week, marking the first time Seasons 4 and 5, the show’s final two, had ever been available for home entertainment.

Viewers noticed a couple episodes were missing and that 18 now have the “negative depictions” warning label that the streaming service has previously placed on titles like “Aristocats,” “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan” and “Swiss Family Robinson.”

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer reads. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe. To learn more about how stories have impacted society visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter.”

Representatives for Disney+ did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment as to what content in those 18 episodes warranted the “negative depictions” label.

“The Muppet Show” stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in “a groundbreaking twist on the classic variety show, blending original songs, sketch comedy, and guest stars into a prime-time hit for all ages,” per its official description.

Originating as two pilot episodes produced by Henson for ABC, but ultimately passed on by that broadcaster and other U.S. networks, “The Muppet Show” aired on U.K. channel ATV and other ITV franchises and in first-run syndication through CBS in the U.S. from 1976 to 1981.

During “The Muppet Show’s” five-season run, several big-name guest stars stopped by the series, including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly and Mark Hamill.