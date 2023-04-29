Don’t be surprised if Donald Trump’s nickname for the Democratic nominee going into the 2024 presidential election gives you a bout of deja vu. After campaigning his way to victory in 2016 by calling Hillary Clinton “Crooked Hillary,” the former president announced Thursday he’s now going to be calling President Joe Biden “Crooked Joe” going into 2024.

Covering the development, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon was, well, disappointed by how “lazy” Trump’s effort was.

“Last night, former President Trump held a rally in New Hampshire where he unveiled his new nickname for President Biden,” Fallon said, kicking off his Friday night monologue on NBC. “Now, he’s had over two years to think about this — let’s see what he came up with.”

Producers then pulled up spliced-together clips of Trump’s rally and what he called a “major announcement.”

“I will be retiring the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton,” Trump said to gasps and boos from the crowd. He then explained he’s retiring the name “so that we can use the name for Joe Biden. He’ll be known from now on as Crooked Joe Biden.”

Cutting the cameras back to Fallon, the host was visibly confused — maybe a little bummed. He cocked his head to the side and waved his hand in uncertainty.

“A little lazy. I don’t know — pretty lazy with the names,” Fallon determined before quipping: “I’m starting to understand how he came up with the name Don Jr.”

“I was hoping for something better than that!” he continued. “Even Biden was like, ‘How’d you miss Sloppy Joe? C’mon.'”

Fallon then joked that Biden was trying to drum up a nickname himself for Trump — “but nothing’s funnier than one term.”

Watch Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.