Jimmy Fallon joked Tuesday that former President Donald Trump tried paying off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet all over again.

Responding to reports that he is trying to block the porn star from testifying in the upcoming Manhattan trial over alleged hush money payments in 2016, Fallon said that Trump probably offered to pay her off (again) to stay home.

“Listen to this, I read that Trump is trying to block Stormy Daniels from testifying at his New York hush money trial,” Fallon began in the Tuesday night set-up.

The late night host then donned his infamous Trump impression: “You know, Trump was like, ‘Can I maybe offer you some money to not say anything? Oh wait, I’ve done this before.’”

The bit was in response to reports earlier Tuesday that Trump tried to stop Daniels and his former lawyer Michael Cohen from testifying in the criminal trial, due to begin March 25.

The indictment, brought on by New York state prosecutors in Manhattan, argues that Trump falsified his business records to hide $130,000 worth of hush money payments to Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair in 2006, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A Feb. 22 court filing shows that Trump attorney Todd Blanche argued for Daniels and Cohen to be tossed from the list of potential witnesses. Blanche wrote that Cohen has a history of lying in the aftermath of his own arrest relating to his time working for Trump and that Daniels would lie on the stand to “promote and monetize her story,” according to Reuters.

“Similar to Cohen, she seeks to tell contrived stories with salacious details of events she claimed occurred nearly 20 years ago,” Blanche wrote.

Watch Fallon’s full Tuesday night “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.