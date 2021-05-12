Fallon’s Pumped for Biden-McDonald’s Vaccine Awareness Push: ‘Get Ready for the All-New McDerna’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon started off his Tuesday “Tonight Show” monologue talking about the efforts of President Joe Biden’s administration to continue to get new Americans vaccinated, saying it’s “crazy” that it’s at all hard to convince anyone to take their shot. But his concerns were somewhat quelled by the news that POTUS is reportedly trying to use fast food as a way to boost the rate at which the U.S. is getting its hits of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“The government is doing all they can to get people vaccinated. Today, I read that the Biden administration is teaming up with McDonald’s to help raise vaccine awareness,” Fallon said. “So get ready for the all-new McDerna. You know we’re living through historic times when McDonald’s is giving public health advice, don’t you think? McDonald’s is even putting up a billboard in Times Square that says, ‘If you can deal with the aftereffects of the McRib, you can deal with the aftereffects of the vaccine.'”

Fallon suggested that “as long as McDonalds is working to fight disease, they might want to look into whatever this thing was,” throwing up a picture of the classic purple McDonald’s mascot, Grimace. “I have no idea.”

“It’s crazy that this is still a problem. I mean, even COVID is thinking, ‘I can’t believe I’m resigning my lease. I didn’t think I’d get the deposit back,'” Fallon said earlier in his monologue. “I’m not sure what incentives to get vaccinated are left. So far we’ve tried food, alcohol, drugs, gift cards, sports tickets, money — pretty much just leaves sex, doesn’t it?”

This gave the audience an idea, which Fallon quickly shot down: “No, no, I’m not doing that! No, no, absolutely not!”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full Tuesday “Tonight Show” monologue via the video above.