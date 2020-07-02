‘Fallout’ TV Series From ‘Westworld’ Creators in the Works at Amazon

“Fallout” is finally going to be a TV series. Amazon Studios announced Thursday it has licensed the rights to the hit video game franchise, which will be adapted into a show executive produced by “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Per Amazon, “The world of ‘Fallout’ is one where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the ‘Fallout’ world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy. It is serious and harsh in tone, yet sprinkled with moments of ironic humor and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies.”

The “Fallout” adaptation is currently in development and has been given a series commitment from the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service. Nolan and Joy — who have an overall deal with Amazon Studios — will executive produce the show through their Kilter Films banner, along with Athena Wickham. Other executive producers include Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

The “Fallout” series hails from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Created by Bethesda Game Studios, the “Fallout” franchise has seen record-setting sales and received hundreds of awards, including dozens of Game of the Year awards. Its mobile game, “Fallout Shelter,” has been downloaded more than 170 million times.

“‘Fallout’ is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends,” Nolan and Joy said in a statement. “So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Howard added: “Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring ‘Fallout’ to the screen. But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

“‘Fallout’ is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said. “We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

Along with creating and executive producing “Westworld,” which ended its third season on HBO in May and has already been renewed for a fourth, Nolan and Joy are currently in pre-production on Amazon’s techno-thriller drama “The Peripheral,” based on the William Gibson novel, which follows a woman in a near-future America in which technology has started to subtly alter society. Joy recently made her feature directorial debut with “Reminiscence,” starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandie Newton. Joy wrote the script, which landed on The Black List, and produced with her Kilter Films partner Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.

You can see the *very* cryptic teaser that was released by Amazon and Bethesda for the “Fallout” series below.