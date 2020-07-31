“Family Feud” is planning to return to its Atlanta studio to film new episodes, an individual with knowledge of the show told TheWrap.

Production on the new season had been split between Los Angeles and Atlanta, with some early episodes filmed behind closed doors in California. When the studio reopens on Aug. 4, the show will adopt COVID-19 protocols including minimal crew on-site and more spacing between host Steve Harvey and the contestants. “Family Feud” will be shot without an audience.

The new season is set to begin Sept. 14.

The game show is produced by Fremantle North America and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “Family Feud” was the No. 1 show in all of syndication during the heavily impacted COVID-19 second quarter, according to the Nielsen National Syndication Rankings.

Deadline was first to report on “Family Feud” going back to the studio.

“Family Feud” joins fellow game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” in returning to full production. A person with knowledge of the situation also confirmed that the wheel itself has undergone a redesign to give space for proper social distancing between contestants. “Jeopardy” will condense its shooting schedule to two days a week, down from four. You can read more about those plans here.