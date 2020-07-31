‘Family Feud’ to Resume Filming at Atlanta Studio in August

Syndicated game show had been producing early episodes for next season behind closed doors

| July 31, 2020 @ 5:40 PM
Celebrity Family Feud Sherri Shepherd

ABC

“Family Feud” is planning to return to its Atlanta studio to film new episodes, an individual with knowledge of the show told TheWrap.

Production on the new season had been split between Los Angeles and Atlanta, with some early episodes filmed behind closed doors in California. When the studio reopens on Aug. 4, the show will adopt COVID-19 protocols including minimal crew on-site and more spacing between host Steve Harvey and the contestants. “Family Feud” will be shot without an audience.

The new season is set to begin Sept. 14.

Also Read: 'Celebrity Family Feud' Fail: Steve Harvey Wants to Know 'What the F-' Bruce Smith Just Said About Captain Hook and 'a Penis' (Video)

The game show is produced by Fremantle North America and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “Family Feud” was the No. 1 show in all of syndication during the heavily impacted COVID-19 second quarter, according to the Nielsen National Syndication Rankings.

Deadline was first to report on “Family Feud” going back to the studio.

“Family Feud” joins fellow game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” in returning to full production. A person with knowledge of the situation also confirmed that the wheel itself has undergone a redesign to give space for proper social distancing between contestants. “Jeopardy” will condense its shooting schedule to two days a week, down from four. You can read more about those plans here.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • The Card Counter_First look still Oscar Isaac HanWay Films
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie Getty Images
  • beatles peter jackson Photo Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.
  • Broken Hearts Gallery Dacre Montgomery Geraldine Viswanathan
  • Gerard Butler Greenland
1 of 68

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS