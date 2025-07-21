7 Hilarious Times ‘Family Guy’ Totally Dissed Seth Green’s ‘Robot Chicken’

As we await to celebrate 20 years of “Robot Chicken” with the upcoming “The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special,” TheWrap wants to turn back the clock to remember all the hilarious moments when “Robot Chicken” co-creator Seth Green, who famously voices “Family Guy” character Chris Griffin, took some heat from “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane in the hit Fox series over the years.

A little friendly shade never hurt nobody, and for folks who are fans of both series, we were here for the crossover gags. And as much as “Family Guy” loved to take shots at the beloved Adult Swim series, let’s not act like we weren’t all staying up to watch those hilarious sketches.

From Peter and Chris Griffin’s battle over who had the better “Star Wars” parody to Stewie and Brian visiting the “Robot Chicken” universe, it truly couldn’t get any more meta than these hilarious disses below.

Season 6, Episode 1: “Blue Harvest”

In what is likely the very first dig “Family Guy” ever made at “Robot Chicken,” the hit Fox series’ Season 6 premiere also debuts its very first “Star Wars” parody, an adventure told by Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) to help the family pass the time while their power is off. At the end of the episode, Chris Griffin, who is voiced by “Robot Chicken” creator Seth Green, points out that his Cartoon Network series tackled the “Star Wars” universe months before Seth McFarlane’s animated show. But when Peter claims that it doesn’t matter because no one is aware of “Robot Chicken’s” existence, the two get into a hilarious back-and-forth.

Season 8, Episode 1: “Road to the Multiverse”

While exploring alternate universes, Stewie and Brian Griffin just so happen to plop into the world of “Robot Chicken.” Of course, Chris is excited seeing all the iconic animated figures he’s depicted in his Cartoon Network series, but Stewie takes the opportunity to throw shade at “Robot Chicken” getting some time on the Fox network.

Season 8, Episode 20: “Something, Something, Something Dark Side”

Again, in Season 8, “Family Guy” revisits Peter and Chris’s previous spat (which you can watch above) in the 20th episode of Season 8, “Something, Something, Something Dark Side.” Once again, Chris reminds Peter that “Robot Chicken” has been there, done that when it comes to making their own satirical version of “Star Wars.” However, things boil to a higher point when Peter not only disses “Robot Chicken,” but Seth Green himself.

Season 9, Episode 18: “It’s a Trap!”

By this point, “Family Guy” has made a habit of taking digs at “Robot Chicken” during their “Star Wars” episodes/specials. And they keep the ball rolling in Season 9 during another “Star Wars” episode, but this time the insult comes from Chris’s own grandfather, Carter Pewterschmidt, who Seth MacFarlane also voices. Carter first says Seth Green in general gets under his skin and then flat-out calls “Robot Chicken” a God-awful puppet show” as Chris tries his best to maintain his composure.

Season 9, Episode 18: “It’s a Trap!” Diss No. 2

After several more disses throughout the episode, the episode ends with Chris finally getting the courage to confront his father, Peter, about his disdain for Seth Green and “Robot Chicken.” When Peter says he just thinks Seth Green is a “douche,” Chris claps back by saying he happens to think Seth MacFarlane is a “douche.” What Peter didn’t anticipate was his family, except for MarFarlane-voiced characters Stewie and Brian, agreeing with Chris that MacFarlane is just an ’80s fan nerd who “ripped off ‘The Simpsons.’”

Season 16, Episode 1: “Emmy-Winning Episode”

While trying to think of a way to finally earn “Family Guy” an Emmy, Peter pitches an idea to “sneak into the drama category” with “dark, confusing plot twists,” he claims to have seen in shows like “Homeland” and “Mad Men.” In an effort to help, Chris chimes in to add “Breaking Bad” … and “Mr. Robot Chicken,” making a reference to Green’s series. Peter then corrects the title of “Mr. Robot” while calling the Cartoon Network/Adult Swim show “four minutes of nonsense.”

Season 17, Episode 16: “You Can’t Handle the Booth”

In this episode, a group of burglars takes the opportunity to rob the family’s home while they’re stuck between the balusters of their staircase. While there, the characters contemplate their existence on the show when “Family Guy” creator suddenly breaks from his characters and informs them that they aren’t real. Chris then uses the moment to speak to his voice actor, Seth Green, to compliment his work on “Robot Chicken,” which prompts Brian (Seth MacFarlane) to crack a joke.

