Eddie Winslow — the eldest son from the classic sitcom “Family Matters” — trending on Twitter Tuesday after fans trolling the actor who played him, Darius McCrary, for moonlighting as James Brown on BET’s “American Soul.”

BET announced the guest role on Monday along with a production photo of McCrary in a long wig and period-appropriate 1970s attire.

“The King of Soul is making his way to Soul Train! Don’t miss James Brown (@DariusMcCrary) on #AmericanSoulBET this Wed 10/9c!” reads the tweet, which immediately spurred laughs from Twitter users who grew up watching “Family Matters.”

Also Read: Nickelodeon Brings Back 'Nick News,' Starting With 'Kids, Race and Unity' Special Hosted by Alicia Keys

“Why is Eddie Winslow playing James Brown,” wrote one user.

Others compared the get-up to Fred from “Scooby-Doo” and to Viola Davis’ character from “The Help.”

“Damn they got Eddie Winslow lookin like Madea, Ving Rhames, James Brown, Estelle Winslow and Ashtray Grandma from Dont be a Menace all in one shot. That’s impressive,” wrote another.

McCrary has since responded to the jokes.

“First of all, Family ALWAYS matters especially now more than ever,” he wrote in a statement to TheWrap. “Blessed to b a part of such an amazing legacy … All is fair in love, I was also blessed to meet the Godfather of soul and grateful he showed me LOVE “glad u guys finally recognize champions #Winnslow.”

“American Soul” is inspired by the personal trials and professional success of Don Cornelius, the creator of the dance and music program “Soul Train” which he hosted from 1971 to 1993. Season two of the period drama premiered on May 27, and takes place in 1975 as Cornelius is becoming a rising star, but still struggles with getting the respect of white America in viewership and sales, according to BET.

Also Read: Tina Fey Pulls 4 '30 Rock' Episodes From Circulation, Apologizes for Blackface Use

On “American Soul,” McCrary plays Brown, the soul music legend who frequently appeared on “Soul Train.”

He played Eddie Winslow, the oldest son of Carl and Harriette Winslow, on “Family Matters” from 1989 to 1998.

McCrary’s episode of “American Soul” airs Wednesday, June 24 at 10/9c.

See more tweets poking good-natured fun at the actor below.

The King Of Soul is making his way to Soul Train! Don't miss James Brown (@DariusMccrary) on #AmericanSoulBET this Wed 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/cv1xydljWC — #AmericanSoulBET (@americansoulbet) June 22, 2020

Wen u click to see why Eddie Winslow trending black twitter thank u for my morning laugh pic.twitter.com/DgtQDMXVRn — Bert Bert (@yakidrob) June 23, 2020

Why is Eddie Winslow playing James Brown in a movie? — The One They Call LL Cool Dave /G ???????? (@SoWavyRockwell) June 23, 2020

Damn they got Eddie Winslow lookin like Madea, Ving Rhames, James Brown, Estelle Winslow and Ashtray Grandma from Dont be a Menace all in one shot. That's impressive. pic.twitter.com/W2Oa5eZc4S — Rashad (@TheFFHustle) June 23, 2020

Why did BET put Eddie Winslow in this “the help” wig ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/SnNy5FGSVr — Kayyy Alexandria (@MsStevensClass) June 23, 2020

Me finding out why Eddie Winslow is trending….Y’all calling him Eddie Winslow in 2020….???????????????? pic.twitter.com/lhODjILcyU — Bryan “Kobe&Gigi” 24/8/2 (@lilbigman76) June 23, 2020

Eddie Winslow is out here looking Fred from a black version of scooby doo pic.twitter.com/4erQAyWpf0 — Your Next Favorite Author ???? (@BrokenRev) June 23, 2020