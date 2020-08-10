The family of Don Lewis — the late husband of “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin who disappeared in 1997 — is offering a $100,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

At a press conference held Monday at the Riverhills Church of God in Tampa, Florida, the family told reporters that they have not stopped searching for the truth about what happened to Lewis.

“Our family tragedy has become your tragedy. Our search for truth has become your mission, too,” Lewis’ youngest daughter, Gale Rathbone, said at the presser. “We’re asking that anyone with vital information come forward so that progress can be made on this case.”

Also Read: What Is Cameo, the Platform Where 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Earned $100,000 in 6 Days?

“I still to this day miss my dad. I love my dad. For 23 years, I’ve gone to bed each night knowing that the only chance of seeing him again is in my dreams,” she continued. “I hope that someday we – and you too – will know the truth and know what will happen to him.”

In Netflix’s “Tiger King,” star Joe Exotic accused Baskin of murdering Lewis and feeding his body to her tigers in order to cover it up. Baskin has repeatedly denied having any involvement in the case.

Baskin did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday, but reportedly said in a statement to WFLA, “I believe it is a publicity stunt orchestrated by Jack Smith to bolster his YouTube views,” but I do hope that all of the attention from Tiger King and the aftermath will result in us finding Don.”

In June, Florida investigators confirmed that Lewis’ will was forged, but that the statute of limitations has passed.

Check out the press conference below:

And see the billboards:

Four of these new billboards offering a $100,000 reward from the family of Don Lewis are displayed around #Tampa ahead of a press conference Monday. This one is located down the road from the entrance to the Big Cat Rescue. https://t.co/sPk3IxirSp #TigerKing @WFLA pic.twitter.com/W8YrO7WlVv — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) August 8, 2020