Hollywood’s Most Famous Canadians Famous Canadians, Just in Time for Canada Day

They’ve made quite the impact in the U.S., eh?

| July 1, 2023 @ 8:30 AM
ryan-reynolds

Getty Images

Tommy Chong, Winnie Harlow and Keanu Reeves (Photo credit: Getty Images)
It’s July 1, and that means it’s Canada Day!

 

Canadians show their pride in their country’s history, culture and accolades on the national holiday. While Canada Day is not celebrated in the United States, we shout out our neighbors to the north with a list of Canadians who have brought their talents to the States. 

 

Canada has been celebrating Canada since 1868, with festivities being hosted across the nation. The holiday, which was once called “Dominion Day” and commemorates the anniversary of the Constitution Act, which merged three territories into a single nation that we know today as Canada.

 

From Ryan Reynolds, to Sandra Oh, here are all the famous folks who were born in Canada or hold Canadian citizenship. 

Celine Dion
Céline Dion (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Six-time Grammy award winning artist Celine Dion originally hails from Charlamagne, Canada. The living legend is best known for her hit tracks “All By Myself” and the signature “Titianic” theme song, “My Heart Will Go On.”

Tommy Chong (Getty Images)
Tommy Chong (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“Cheech and Chong” actor Cheech Marin was born in Edmonton, Canada. He is also well-known for playing Leo on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.”

ryan-gosling-2023-cinemacon-barbie
Ryan Gosling (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“Barbie” actor Ryan Gosling is best-known for his role as Noah in “The Notebook.” He was born in London, Canada and moved to Orlando, Florida at the age of 12 after nailing a “Mickey Mouse Club” Mouseketeer audition.

Shay Mitchell (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Shay Mitchell (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“Pretty Little Liars” and “You” star Shay Mitchell was born in Mississauga, Canada. 

Michael Cera
Michael Cera (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Michael Cera has made his mark in Hollywood, from “This Is the End” to “Superbad” and the upcoming “Barbie.” He is originally from Brampton, Canada.

Elliot Page (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Actor Elliot Page hails from Halifax Regional Municipality, Canada. He’s starred in several shows and films, including “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

Director X(Photo credit: Getty Images)
Director X(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Music video, commercial and film director Director X was born in Toronto, Canada. He’s directed more than 100 music videos for several artists, including Usher, Drake and Ariana Grande.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The billionaire Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa but moved to Canada at the age 18. He acquired citizenship through his Canadian-born mother, supermodel Maye Musk.

Rachel McAdams (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Born in London, Ontario, Canada, Rachel McAdams got her film debut in comedy working alongside Robert Schneider in “The Hot Chick.” Her "Notebook" costar Ryan Gosling was also born in Canada.

Seth Rogen speaks onstage Thursday, April 27, promoting the upcoming film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem", for the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Seth Rogen (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Originally a stand-up comedian, Seth Rogen departed Vancouver for Los Angeles in 1999 to star in Judd Apatow’s series “Freaks and Geeks.”

Keanu Reeves (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Keanu Reeves (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Born in Beirut but raised in Toronto, Keanu Reeves has starred huge blockbusters, including “The Matrix” and “John Wick” franchises.

Avril Lavigne (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne (Photo credit: Getty Images)

This Belleville, Canada singer-songwriter is best known for her hits “Complicated,” “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er Boi.”

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson hails from Ladysmith, Canada and shares dual citizenship with the States and her home country. The model and actress made a big splash in the beach series “Baywatch."

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art
Justin Bieber (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The pop star has behind hits "Baby" and "Boyfriend" has yet to receive American citizenship, though he’s been in the States since he was 13. He was born in London, Canada.

michael j fox
Michael J. Fox (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Actor and activist Michael J. Fox was born in Edmonton, Canada. He moved to the U.S. in 1978, landing his breakout role on the sitcom “Family Ties."

Kim Cattrall (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Kim Cattrall (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Emmy award-winning British-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall is best known for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO’s his series “Sex and the City.” Although she was born in England, her family emigrated to Canada when she was just three-months old.

Matthew Perry (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Matthew Perry (Photo credit: Getty Images)

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, but was raised by his mother in Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Born in Vancouver, actor Joshua Jackson is known for his roles in the series “Dawson’s Creek” and Paramount+’s series remake of “Fatal Attraction.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Getty Images)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Getty Images)

The Hollywood mega star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wasn't born in Canada but he obtained Canadian citizenship because of his father’s lineage as a Nova Scotian-born native.

Dan Aykroyd (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Dan Aykroyd (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The “Ghostbusters” star was born in Ottawa, Canada. Akroyd is also known for his roles in “Boneheads” and “The Blues Brothers.”

David Foster (Photo credit: Getty Images)
David Foster (Photo credit: Getty Images)

David Foster, the songwriter behind hit tracks “The Best of Me,” “After the Love Has Gone” and “After Tonight," was born in Victoria, Canada.

Winnie Harlow (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Winnie Harlow (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Fashion model Winnie Harlow, who gained prominence after competing on “America’s Next Top Model,” was born in Mississauga, Canada. 

Sandra Oh (Getty Images)
Sandra Oh Photo credit: Getty Images)

Canadian-American actress Sandra Oh moved to Los Angeles to film the HBO comedy “Arli$$” in 1996. She is originally from Nepean, Ottawa, Canada.

Drake (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Drake (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Drake

Born in Toronto, Canada, rapper Drake grew to stardom while playing Jimmy Brooks on “Degrassi.” He’s now a five-time Grammy winning hip-hop artist.

ryan-reynolds
Ryan Reynolds (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The “Deadpool” star moved to Los Angeles from Vancouver in the late 1990s.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Singer, songwriter, record producer and now “The Idol” actor The Weeknd was born in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada.

Kiefer Sutherland (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Kiefer Sutherland's most recent projects include "They Cloned Tyrone" and "Rabbit Hole." The British-Canadian actor and musician was born in London but moved to Toronto, Ontario after his parents divorced in 1970. 

Will Arnett (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Will Arnett (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Will Arnett, the star of “Arrested Development” and voice of BoJack on Netflix’s adult animated series “BoJack Horseman,” was born in Toronto, Canada

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s fame blossomed after the actress starred in Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” She also voiced the character Priya in Disney’s “Turning Red.” Ramakrishnan is from Mississauga, Canada.

Anna Cathcart (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Anna Cathcart (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Anna Cathcart started her acting career in the PBS Kids series "Odd Squad." The Vancouver native most recently starred in Netflix’s “XO Kitty” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

Neil Young (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Neil Young (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Neil Young moved to Los Angeles and joined the rock group Buffalo Springfield. He is originally from Toronto, Canada. 

Evangeline Lilly (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star Evangeline Lilly is from Fort Saskatchewan, Canada.

Michael Myers (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Michael Myers (Photo credit: Getty Images)

From “Wayne’s World” to the entire “Austin Powers” universe to “The Cat in the Hat,” Mike Myers impact in the Hollywood is massive. The Canada-born actor was born in Scarborough, Toronto, Canada. 

william shatner
William Shatner (Photo credit: Getty Images)

What would the "Star Trek" franchise be without William Shatner? Shatner, who originally hails from Montreal, also starred in the series “Boston Legal” and the film “Miss Congeniality.”

Deadmau5 (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Deadmau5 (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Hailing from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada is home to electronic music producer and DJ Joel “Deadmau5” Zimmerman. Some of his most well-known tracks are “Bot,” "Alone With You" and "Hi Friend."