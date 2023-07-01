Tommy Chong, Winnie Harlow and Keanu Reeves (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Céline Dion (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Tommy Chong (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Ryan Gosling (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Shay Mitchell (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Michael Cera (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Elliot Page (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Director X(Photo credit: Getty Images)
Elon Musk (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Rachel McAdams (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Seth Rogen (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Keanu Reeves (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Justin Bieber (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Michael J. Fox (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Kim Cattrall (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Matthew Perry (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Joshua Jackson (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Getty Images)
Dan Aykroyd (Photo credit: Getty Images)
David Foster (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Winnie Harlow (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Sandra Oh Photo credit: Getty Images)
Drake (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds (Photo credit: Getty Images)
The Weeknd (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Kiefer Sutherland (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Will Arnett (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Anna Cathcart (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Neil Young (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Evangeline Lilly (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Michael Myers (Photo credit: Getty Images)
William Shatner (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Deadmau5 (Photo credit: Getty Images)