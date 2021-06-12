Fans Slam BBC and ESPN for Airing Unedited Footage After Danish Soccer Star Collapses

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during a match Saturday, necessitating urgent medical attention on the field. However, cameras continued rolling as Eriksen received CPR and was stretchered off the field, something that has many fans heated.

Eriksen collapsed in the first half of Denmark’s match against Finland at the Euro 2020 in Copenhagen on Saturday. According to the New York Times, it initially appeared that Eriksen had merely stumbled to the ground. However, his teammates noticed he was in distress and quickly waved down the medical crew.

Eriksen’s teammates, some in tears, formed a circle around him on the field. Trainers and other medical professionals worked on the midfielder for almost 20 minutes before transferring him onto a stretcher and carrying him off the field to be transported to a hospital, per New York Times.

Viewers watched the shocking event play out live, reportedly witnessing cuts to both Eriksen receiving CPR and the player’s wife in tears. Although networks were simply playing the unified feed directly from the match, many fans took to social media to accuse ESPN and the BBC of exploiting Eriksen’s condition.

CUT TO THE STUDIO FFS!!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 12, 2021

For the love of god, BBC, GO BACK TO THE STUDIO!!!!



We don’t need to see Christian Eriksen’s wife in bits! — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) June 12, 2021

I’d prefer not to see it, but this is like F1. The feed isn’t controlled by the networks. Prayers for Christian Eriksen . https://t.co/jrcoiL26v2 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) June 12, 2021

The fact that the players had to form a shield against the BBC cameras filming Christian Eriksen is absolutely disgusting #DENFIN pic.twitter.com/Qi6KDGMw8Z — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaltiHere) June 12, 2021

Absolutly rocked to the core by what I just witnessed



I don't normally comment on tragic events, but for those also feeling the same, this pic appears to show Christian Eriksen being taken away concious and very much alive



Shame on the BBC for showing the CPR and his poor wife pic.twitter.com/TpEWnV0SAS — Clifford K 🇪🇺 (@holte) June 12, 2021

The match has since been suspended and Eriksen is reportedly in stable condition, per CNN. Still, several soccer players and organizations from around the world are sending their well-wishes as the midfielder recovers.

We’re all behind you, Christian Eriksen. ❤️ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 12, 2021

Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and the Denmark National Team. — Chelsea FC USA, 2020-21 UCL Champs 🏆 (@ChelseaFCinUSA) June 12, 2021

The football world is with you, Christian Eriksen. — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 12, 2021

All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. 🙏🏼 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

Prayers with Christian Eriksen and his family 🙏🏼 Please be okay 🙏🏼 — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) June 12, 2021