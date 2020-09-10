Go Pro Today

‘Fast & Furious’ Producer Neal Moritz Amicably Settles Lawsuit With Universal

“I am happy to rejoin my Universal and ‘Fast’ family to continue to work on the ‘Fast’ saga for many films to come,” producer says

| September 10, 2020 @ 11:38 AM
Neal Moritz

Getty Images

“Fast & Furious” franchise producer Neal H. Moritz and Universal have amicably agreed to settle a lawsuit the producer filed in 2018 for breach of oral contract, breach of implied contract and promissory fraud.

Moritz took the studio to court after he was removed as a lead producer from the “Fast & the Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, just days before shooting was set to begin.

“Neal H. Moritz has been an integral part of the ‘Fast & Furious’ family since the inception of the franchise nearly two decades ago,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement. “The studio and Neal have amicably resolved our dispute and settled all claims relating to the ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw.’ We’re glad to put this issue behind us and focus on the future of this franchise.”

Also Read: 'Sonic' Producer Neal Moritz Extends First Look Deal With Paramount

“‘Fast & Furious’ has always been about family and unfortunately we had a little family disagreement,” Moritz said in a statement. “I am happy to rejoin my Universal and ‘Fast’ family to continue to work on the Fast saga for many films to come. I appreciate Universal’s leadership team working with me and my attorney Howard Abramson to resolve this fairly.”

No paperwork was immediately available but is in the process of being filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Moritz had said at the time of the lawsuit that he was the one “common denominator” on all the “Fast & Furious” films dating back to the original film in 2001, helping to make the franchise a $1.5 billion juggernaut at the box office. He had demanded to be reinstated as a producer and that Universal would be liable to millions of dollars in reputational damage if he were to not be credited on “Hobbs & Shaw.”

Moritz recently re-upped his first look deal with Paramount and will be a producer on “F9,” the ninth film in the franchise that was meant to open this year but was delayed to spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline first reported the news.

All 9 'Fast & Furious' Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, Including 'Hobbs & Shaw' (Photos)

  • Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson in the "Fast & Furious" franchise
  • Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "Fast & Furious" (2009) Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious cinematic universe 2 fast 2 furious tyrese paul walker Universal Pictures
  • Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel Universal Pictures
  • The Fast and the Furious watch in order fate of the furious Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious trivia facts furious 7 ludacris fight scene secret training Universal Pictures
  • Hobbs Shaw Universal Pictures
  • Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious villains ranked dk drift king takashi Universal Pictures
  • Universal Pictures
1 of 10

The latest in the franchise was supposed to drop on May 22, so what better time to pick our favorites?

The "Fast & Furious” franchise is easy to dismiss as big, silly or even bad -- but it’s definitely awesome. The distinction may seem nebulous, but measuring each film’s success or failure has less to do with whether or not you believe what’s happening on screen than whether what’s happening has blown your mind, scrambled your expectations or shown you something so preposterous that you have to admire it. Ironically, the series began as a more mundane version of Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller about surfing bank robbers, “Point Break” but it's grown so far beyond the parameters of what in 1991 already seemed ridiculous that it’s impossible to evaluate them on a scale of anything from zero to 60 -- the former number being the resting vibration of Vin Diesel’s throaty baritone, and the latter the circumference of Dwayne Johnson’s biceps.

View In Gallery

Related Content